REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep golf opens with pair of wins

Orangeburg Prep golf opens with pair of wins

Orangeburg Prep golf opened the season with wins over Calhoun Academy and Dorchester Academy.

Harris Holstein shot a 34 to lead the Indians. Andrew Hunter and Walt Mims each shot 39 and Jody Gillam shot a 40.

Will Andrews led Calhoun Academy after shooting 39 while Dorchester Academy's Drew Young and Caden Weeks each shot 47.

SCSU's Gwynn honored by MEAC

South Carolina State's Nicole Gwynn was honored by the MEAC as one of the top women's basketball players of the week.

Gwynn had 17 points and six rebounds against Howard.

