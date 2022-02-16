REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep (G) 31, Palmetto Christian 8

PREP BASKETBALL

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 31, Palmetto Christian 8

Orangeburg Prep JV Lady Indians defeated Palmetto Christian 31-8 to win the Region I-AA JV tournament Wednesday in Orangeburg.

Hannah Lambrecht scored nine points to lead Orangeburg Prep. Annabelle Hunter had eight points, nine steals and eight rebounds; Izzy Exum had four points and nine rebounds.

Hunter was named tournament MVP while Lambrecht and Exum each made the all-tournament team.

Orangeburg Prep finishes the season 14-2 and 10-0 in region play.

Palmetto Christian 53, Orangeburg Prep 37

Orangeburg Prep JV boys lost 53-37 to Palmetto Christian Wednesday in the final of the Region I-AA JV tournament in Orangeburg.

T Riley led the Indians with 10 points and added five rebounds. Jody Gillam had eight points and four assists; Walt Mims had six points and three assists, three steals and four rebounds; Bradyn Gramling had six points; Avery Ravenell had five points, four steals and three assists; Kush Patel had two points and three rebounds.

Gillam was named to the all-tournament team.

Orangeburg Prep finishes the season 12-4.​

Davis to represent SC in all-star game

Denmark-Olar senior Zachary Davis has been selected to take part in the Carolinas Classic March 26 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington, NC.

After a two-year absence, the event will feature top players from North Carolina and South Carolina.

Davis leads the Vikings in nearly every statistical category including points (24 ppg), rebounds (10 rpg) and assists (8 apg). Earlier this year he committed to the University of South Carolina.

