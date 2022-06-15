REGION SPORTS Orangeburg Post 4 falls to West Columbia

West Columbia improved to 3-0 on the year against Orangeburg Post 4 after an 8-2 victory Wednesday at Mirmow Field.

Post 79 scored three runs in the first and three runs in the third to build an early 6-0 lead. Corbin Wright led West Columbia with three hits and two RBIs. John Forrester, Blake Palyok and Mason Turner each had two hits for Post 79.

Orangeburg Post 4 was led by Nick Ulmer, who had two hits, including a two-run homerun in the fourth inning cutting West Columbia's lead to 6-2.

Forrest Sutcliffe, John Mack and Javon Stokes also had hits for Orangeburg.

Copeland Furtick threw 2.1 inning, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out four batters. Peyton Inabinet completed the game, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out two batters.

Orangeburg (1-5) completes its four-game series with West Columbia Monday, June 20, at Brookland-Cayce High School in Cayce. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Post 4 will return home Tuesday, June 21, against Hampton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0