REGION SPORTS: OPS B-team girls lose to Hammond

PREP BASKETBALL
B-TEAM
Hammond 27, Orangeburg Prep (G) 20
Emma Cuttino and Brooke Fogle each had six points in Orangeburg Prep's 27-20 loss to Hammond Monday.
Aaliyah Ayala had five points, Madison Damron had two points and Calee Hartzog added a point.
OP will travel to face Heathwood Hall Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.
Orangeburg Prep 40, Hammond 34
Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-1 on the season with a 40-34 victory over Hammond Monday.
Kyran Glover led the Indians with 13 points while Chris Glover and Jackson Strickland each added eight points. Marshall Livingston had seven points.
OP will travel to face Heathwood Hall Wednesday.