 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

REGION SPORTS: OPS B-team girls lose to Hammond

  • 0
Basketball logo generic

PREP BASKETBALL

B-TEAM

Hammond 27, Orangeburg Prep (G) 20

Emma Cuttino and Brooke Fogle each had six points in Orangeburg Prep's 27-20 loss to Hammond Monday.

Aaliyah Ayala had five points, Madison Damron had two points and Calee Hartzog added a point.

OP will travel to face Heathwood Hall Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep 40, Hammond 34

Orangeburg Prep improved to 3-1 on the season with a 40-34 victory over Hammond Monday.

Kyran Glover led the Indians with 13 points while Chris Glover and Jackson Strickland each added eight points. Marshall Livingston had seven points.

OP will travel to face Heathwood Hall Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News