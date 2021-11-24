REGION SPORTS: MEAC announces postseason honors

MEAC announces postseason honors

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced its postseason football honors Monday. SC State head coach Buddy Pough was named the conference's Coach of the Year after finishing 5-0 in conference play and winning his eighth conference title.

Defensive lineman Jablonski Green, linebackers Chad Gilchrist and B.J. Davis and defensive backs Decobie Durant and Zafir Kelly were each named to the conference's First-Team Defense.

Running back Kendrell Flowers, receiver Will Vereen, tight end Yancey Washington and offensive lineman Nick Taiste were named Second-Team Offense

Defensive linemen Patrick Godbolt and Octaveon Minter were named Second-Team Defense.

Quarterback Corey Fields, receiver Shaquan Davis and offensive linemen Eric Brown and Cam Johnson were named Third-Team Offense

Junior varsity basketball

Cavaliers sweep Dorchester Academy

The Calhoun Academy JV boys and girls defeated Dorchester Academy Tuesday night. The JV boys won 37-20 and were led by Chase Strickland's nine points. Hamp Thornton added seven points while Colt Layton, Tuner Houck and Hunter Thornburg had six points each.

The JV girls defeated Dorchester 22-15 and were led by Natalie Grace Porth's seven points. Sarah Roland and Ella Jane Stickles each had six points while Bari Cuttino added two points and Coker Carson had one point.

Varsity basketball

Orangeburg Prep improves to 2-0

The OPS Lady Indians defeated Augusta Prep 48-32 at the Hoffman and Hoffman Thanksgiving tournament hosted by Heathwood Hall.

Orangeburg Prep was led by Campbell Delaney and Ryn Grubbs who each had eight points and five rebounds. Cate Fogle added six points while Anna Beth Lambrecht, Abby Lyn Pantaleon, Emma Fogle and Laine Grubbs each had four points.

The Lady Indians are back in action Tuesday at Heathwood Hall beginning at 4 p.m.

Calhoun Academy boys, girls earn wins

Calhoun Academy boys and girls teams defeated Dorchester Academy Tuesday. The Lady Cavs earned a 38-34 victory and were led by Sarah Grace Kizer and Bari Arden Arant who each scored 12 points. Reagan Kizer had 10 points while Ava Curtino and Savannah McClain each had two points.

The boys team defeated Dorchester 50-38 and were led by William Felder's 18 points. Will Andrews added seven points for the Cavs while Jude Walker and Turner Fleming each had six points.

Luke Stokes led Dorchester Academy with 15 points while Connor Hartzog had eight points.

Calhoun Academy travels to face King's Academy Tuesday

Andrew Jackson Academy defeats Colleton Prep

The Andrew Jackson Academy varsity boys defeated Colleton Prep 79-39 Tuesday. Jonathan Schaffer led the Warriors with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

D.L Johnson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while Carson Cone added 14 points and four steals. Eric Parker had 12 points and Jen Fickling had six points, 11 rebounds and a block.

Andrew Jackson will play at Faith Christian in Summerville Tuesday at 7 p.m.

