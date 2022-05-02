REGION SPORTS: Lee Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 5

SOFTBALL

Lee Academy 11, Orangeburg Prep 5

The Lady Indians softball team completed its conference schedule Friday with an 11-5 loss to Lee Academy.

Payton Schurlknight threw a complete game giving up three earned runs on seven hits and striking out three batters in the loss.

Leading OPS at the plate was Julie Ann Griffith who had two doubles and scored two runs. Ryn Grubbs had a double and scored a run; Schurlknight had a double and two RBIs; Katherine Lambrecht and Riley Roe each had a single, RBI and run scored and Anna Beth Lambrecht had a single and scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep will be at home for Senior Day Monday against Ben Lippen with the JV game beginning at 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Orangeburg Parks and Rec accepting registration for summer

Registration for summer camps with the Orangeburg Parks and Recreation department are now open. Camps available include baseball/softball, volleyball, basketball and cheerleading.

Baseball and softball are open to boys and girls ages 5-14 and will be held June 6-10 and July 11-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Coast is $40 per child.

Volleyball is open to girls ages 6-12 and will be held June 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $40 per child.

Basketball is open to boys and girls ages 3-5 and will be held June 20-24 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is free, but space is limited.

Cheerleading information is still being determined.

You can register online at www.orangeburgparks.com or in person at 367 Green St. For more information, call 803-533-6020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0