REGION SPORTS: Lady Indians open season with win

SPORTS LIBRARY Generic sports logo

Lady Indians open season with win

Orangeburg Prep's girls basketball team opened the season with a 46-30 win over Chapin at the Hoffman and Hoffman Thanksgiving tournament held at Heathwood Hall.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 23 points, grabbed five rebounds and added five steals. Ryn Grubbs had 10 points and eight rebounds, Laine Grubbs had six points and 12 rebounds.

SC State's Klock honored by MEAC

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced its weekly award winners for women's basketball Tuesday. SC State's Trinity Klock was recognized as one of their top performers.

Klock finished the week with 10 points and seven rebounds against USC-Upstate and 14 points against St. Augustine.

