REGION SPORTS: Hunter-Tyler-Kinard (G) 37, Branchville 15

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Hunter-Tyler-Kinard (G) 37, Branchville 15

The Branchville Lady Yellow Jackets fell to H-K-T 37-15 Wednesday night

Marygrace Valentine led Branchville with five points and seven rebounds. Margo Riser had four points and six rebounds, Riley Shuler had three points, Kira Infinger had two points and 11 rebounds and Keelie Summers had one points.

Denmark-Olar 88, Williston-Elko 35

Denmark-Olar defeated Williston-Elko 88-35 Tuesday night.

Zachary Davis and Brushaurd Young each had 20 points to lead the Vikings in the win. Davis added eight assists while Young had seven assists. Christopher Sanders had 12 points and six assists Tykeem Ross had 14 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Prophet had nine points.

North 66, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 59

Jay Jamison recorded a double-double scoring 17 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the Trojans 66-59 loss to North Tuesday.

Moses McCall had 17 points in the loss while Louis Gilmore had seven points and six rebounds

GOLF

Hillcrest to have monthly tournament

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have their monthly tournament Sunday, Dec. 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is two-person captain's choice where players will play six holes from the red tee, six holes from the white tee and six holes from the blue tee.

Players can sign up at Hillcrest Pro Shop or call 803-533-6030 by 5 p.m. Saturday.

