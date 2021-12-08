REGION SPORTS: Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 12

PREP BASKETBALL
VARSITY
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 67, Williston-Elko 12
Tra'vion Milhouse scored 18 points to lead Hunter-Kinard-Tyler to a 67-12 win over Williston-Elko Tuesday night.
Jay Jamison added 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. Moses McCall had nine points and seven assists along with five steals.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 33
Jordan Simpson and Marion Gordon each had 11 points to lead the Bruins to a 54-33 win over Lake Marion Tuesday.
Gordon added seven rebounds for O-W.
B-TEAM
Heathwood Hall 20, Orangeburg Prep (G) 6
Orangeburg Prep girls B-Team fell to Heathwood Hall 20-6 Wednesday.
People are also reading…
Aaliyah Ayala, Madison Damron and Calee Hartzog each had two points for the Lady Indians .
OPS will play host to Northside Christian Academy Thursday at 5 p.m.