REGION SPORTS; Edisto (G) 39, Branchville 19

PREP BASKETBALL
VARSITY
Edisto (G) 39, Branchville 19
The Lady Yellow Jackets fell to Edisto Monday night 39-19.
Margo Riser and Kira Infinger each had six points to lead Branchville. Riley Shuler had five points and MaryGrace Valentine had two points.
McCormick 52, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45 OT
Deuce Capers led Bamberg-Ehrhardt with 29 points, but it wasn’t enough to defeat McCormick Monday night.
The Red Raiders fell in overtime 52-45.
Carvers Bay 82, Denmark-Olar 69
Zachary Davis posted a double-double scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in an 82-69 loss to Carvers Bay Monday.
Davis also added six assists in the loss.