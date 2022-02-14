REGION SPORTS: Edisto duo named all-region

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep (G) 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 20

Orangeburg Prep closed its regular season with a 47-20 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Monday.

Laine Grubbs and Campbell Delaney each had 10 points to lead the Lady Indians. Delaney added seven rebounds. Emma Fogle had six points, Ryn Grubbs had six points and seven rebounds and Cate Fogle had six points and six assists.

Orangeburg Prep (20-2, 10-0) will begin play in the SCISA AA basketball tournament Friday, Feb. 18.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 47, Thomas Sumter Academy 26

T Riley posted his third-straight double-double leading Orangeburg Prep with 17 points and 11 rebounds along with two steals, two assists and a block as the JV Indians defeated Thomas Sumter 47-26.

Jody Gillam had 14 points, three assists and three steals; Walt Mims had four points, four steals, four assists and six rebounds; Kush Patel had four points, Hart Wiles had two points; Eli Panteleon had two points points and two rebounds; Avery Ravenell had three points, three assists and three steals, JC Strickland had one point and four rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will face Northside Christian in the region tournament Tuesday at OPS.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 14

Graysen Garrick had nine points to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 35-14 win over Thomas Sumter Monday.

Izzy Exum had seven points, eight rebounds and six steals. Prestan Schurlknight had six points and six steals. Hannah Lambrecht had five points and six rebounds.

The JV Lady Indians finish unbeaten in region play (8-0) and will face Calhoun Academy in the first round of the region tournament Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep.

Claflin freshman named CIAA Athlete of the Year

Claflin freshman Zoe Adams was named CIAA Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year Monday after she helped the Lady Panthers to a fifth-place finish at the conferences indoor track and field championship.

Adams won the 400 meter dash finals with a time of 56.38, surpassing her own NCAA Division II Atlantic Region time. She placed second in the 200 meter dash with a run of 25.41. She currently has the fastest time in the 200 meter after posting a time of 25.2 at the Camel City Invitational earlier this season.

Madison McDonald placed third overall in the women's 3000 meter run with a time of 12:10.07. Senior Zaria Nelson won the women's shot put with a throw of 12.76 meters.

The women's 4x400 relay team placed fourth with a time of 4:08.91.

The men's team placed eighth overall at the CIAA Indoor Track and Field championship. The Panthers were led by freshman Darius Holmes who placed sixth in the men's 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.74.

Junior Chandar Anderson placed sixth in the men's 400 meter dash with a time of 51.15. Senior Matthew Rox placed fourth in the men's pole vault with a height of 2.65 meters. Freshman Jermaine Harris placed fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 13.5 meters and seventh in the men's high jump with a leap of 1.83 meters tying teammate Jocolbi Morgan.

Edisto duo named all-region

Edisto boys basketball players Corey Hayes and Omarrion Ellis have been named to the Region V-AA all-region team.

Edisto is scheduled to open the Class AA playoffs Thursday, Feb. 17, at Woodland.

