REGION SPORTS: Denmark-Olar 60 , RSM 47

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Denmark-Olar 60 , RSM 47

Denmark-Olar improved to 4-0 in region play with a 60-47 victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta Tuesday.

Zachary Davis led the Vikings with 20 points, 15 assists, eight rebounds, six steals and five blocks. Brushaurd Young had 13 points and 12 rebounds along with five steals and two assists. Tykeen Ross had 11 points, Brandon Prophet had seven points, two steals and three blocks and Ja'Quari Williams had three blocks.

Denmark-Olar returns to action Tuesday at home against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.

Wagener-Salley 74, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 60

Moses McCall led Hunter-Kinard-Tyler with 23 points, but the Trojans fell to Wagener-Salley 74-60 Tuesday night.

Tra'vion Milhouse had 16 points and Thomas Edwards added 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

H-K-T will travel to face Ridge Spring-Monetta Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 45, Dorchester Academy 28

The Lady Indians picked up their tenth win of the season with a 45-28 victory over Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Campbell Delaney led Orangeburg Prep with 10 points and six steals. Cate Fogle and Ryn Grubbs each had six points and seven rebounds. Emma Fogle had six points while Katherine Lambrecht and Anna Beth Lambrecht each had five points.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday against Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg Prep 62, Dorchester Academy 49

Christian Rutland had 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists to lead Orangeburg Prep to a 62-49 victory over Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Mikey Templeton had 14 points. Jay Plummer had 12 points, four steals and two blocks; McCullough Mims had six points, five assists, five steals and seven rebounds; Prusher Bair had three points and three rebounds; Austin Hall had six points and Harris Holstein had three points.

Manning Thompson had 17 points to lead Dorchester Academy. Ben Marchant had 16 points, Luke Stokes had nine points, Ben Singletary had five points and Waylon Gruber had two points.

Orangeburg Prep is back in action Friday at home against Palmetto Christian.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 48, Dorchester Academy 18

Orangeburg Prep JV boys defeated Dorchester Academy 48-18 Wednesday.

Walt Mims led the Indians with 12 points. T Riley had 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks; Jody Gillam had 10 points six rebounds and three assists and Kush Patel had six points and six rebounds. Avery Ravenell, Morrison Burroughs, Davis Turner, Bradyn Gramling and Hart Wiles each had two points.

Orangeburg Prep is at home Friday against Palmetto Christian.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 44, Dorchester Academy 5

Graysen Garrick had eight points to lead Orangeburg Prep JV girls to a 44-5 victory over Dorchester Academy.

Hannah Lambrecht had six points and six steals and Kate Holstein had six points and eight rebounds. Annabelle Hunter, Mary Legare Delaney and Izzy Exum each added six points.

The Lady Indians are at home Friday against Palmetto Christian.

