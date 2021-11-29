REGION SPORTS: Davis named to all-tournament team

Davis named to all-tournament team

The Denmark-Olar basketball team traveled to Washington, Ill. to take part in the Washington Invitational over the Thanksgiving break.

The Vikings went 1-3 in the tournament and senior Zachary Davis was named to the all-tournament team. Davis, a UofSC commit, averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Vikings opened the tournament with losses to Chicago St. Rita. (88-46) and Urbana (74-66). Davis scored his tournament-best 31 points against Urbana.

Denmark-Olar got its first win Friday against Kankakee (64-52) before finishing the tournament with a loss to West Joliet (75-55).

Bruins finish third at Holiday Hoopfest

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Gray Collegiate Academy 67-65 in the third-place game of the Holiday Hoopfest held in Columbia.

The Bruins (2-1) were led by Jordan Simpson's 19 points and four steals. Brykel Washington added 18 points in the win.

Simpson was named to the all-tournament team.

