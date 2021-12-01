REGION SPORTS: Davis leads Vikings past Battery Creek

Davis leads Vikings past Battery Creek

Zachary Davis had a double-double to help lead Denmark-Olar to a 74-45 victory over Battery Creek Tuesday night.

Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds along with six assists in the win. Ja'Quria Williams added 16 points and three blocks while Brandon Prophet chipped in 15 points.

Mohawks take down H-K-T

Bethune-Bowman varsity boys opened the season with a 63-54 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday night.

The Mohawks were led by Jaylen Avinger's 16 points and seven steals. Derrick Simon added 13 points while Bryson Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tra'vion Milhouse led H-K-T with 23 points along with three rebounds and three assists.

Lady Vikings take down Battery Creek

Denmark-Olar's Lady Vikings varsity defeated Battery Creek 44-38 Tuesday night.

Dyneka Roberts led D-O with 14 points and 16 rebounds along with six steals. Aijalon Wroten added 12 points and 10 rebounds and five steals. Takenya James had seven points and 10 rebounds while Aveion Walker had four points, 12 rebounds and six steals. Ry’Naisha Barnes added five points.

Clarendon Hall knocks off Dillon Christian

Kylic Horton had 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead Clarendon Hall to a 75-51 victory over Dillon Christian Tuesday.

Gerlante Robinson added 16 points and two rebounds in the victory.

Bruins fall to First Baptist

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's varsity boys fell to First Baptist 49-42 Tuesday. The Bruins were outscored 13-7 in the final quarter in the loss.

Horaces Jacques led O-W with 11 points while Jordan Simpson added eight points.

Indians swept by Heathwood Hall

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity and varsity boys teams opened the season with losses against Heathwood Hall. The varsity Indians fell 54-45 while the JV boys lost 56-22.

Leading the way for the varsity was Mikey Templeton with 18 points while Jay Plummer added eight points.

T Riley led the JV Indians with nine points while Charlie McCutchen added five points and Davis Turner added four points.

Both teams will face Laurence Manning Friday.

OPS B-team girls beat Heathwood

Orangeburg Prep B-team girls defeated Heathwood Hall 21-17 Wednesday. The Lady Indians were led by Brooke Fogle's eight points while Carlee Hartzog added seven points. Emma Cuttino, Naomi McCutchen and Aaliyah Ayala each had two points.

OPS will face Ben Lippen Thursday beginning at 4 p.m.

