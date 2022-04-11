REGION SPORTS: Colleton Prep 10, Orangeburg Prep 8

SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 10, Orangeburg Prep 8

Ryn Grubbs had three hits including a three-run home run and finished with five RBIs but Orangeburg Prep fell to Colleton Prep 10-8 Monday.

Payton Schurlknight had three hits and scored three runs. Prestan Schurlknight, Lauren Ballew and Layla Garrick each had hits while Katherine Lambrecht, Anna Beth Lambrecht, Garrick and Ballew each scored a run.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss giving up 11 hits and striking out five batters.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Clarendon Hall Wednesday with JV beginning at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

North 11-10, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0-0

North swept a double header against Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Monday 11-0 and 10-0.

Stetson Stack threw a complete game no-hitter to win the first game while Josiah Jackson threw a complete game shutout to pick up the win in Game Two.

Kelsey Oliver led the Eagles at the plate with three hits including two triples and four RBIs. Stack had two hits including a triple and three RBIs.

SOCCER

Branchville 1, Calhoun County 0

Jacob Wiles scored the lone goal to help lead Branchville to a 1-0 win over Calhoun County Monday night.

Bridges Prep 5, Branchville 1

Branchville’s Jacob Wiles scored the Yellow Jackets lone goal in a 5-1 loss to Bridges Prep Friday.

