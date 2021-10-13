REGION SPORTS: Coastal AD Hogue to speak to TD Club

Coastal AD Hogue to speak at TD Club

Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue is scheduled to be the special guest speaker at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.

Hogue was named AD in 2015 after having spent nearly 18 years with Coastal as a member of the athletic department and the Office of University Communications. He was also known as the 'Voice of the Chanticleers' broadcasting CCU athletics.

He's spent 25 years in broadcasting working for USC's Gamecock Radio Network, MiLB, Fox Sports Net, SportsSouth and ESPN. In 2013, he was named a finalist for the National Sportcasters and Sportswriters Association Sportscaster of the Year in S.C.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough will preview the Bulldogs upcoming matchup against Morgan State and The Works Physical Therapy Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week will be recognized.

Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at Noon. Tickets are $20 for non-members and you can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom and on The T&D Facebook page.

