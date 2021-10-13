REGION SPORTS: Coastal AD Hogue to speak to TD Club

Coastal AD Hogue to speak at TD Club
Coastal Carolina athletic director Matt Hogue is scheduled to be the special guest speaker at the Orangeburg Touchdown Club Thursday.
Hogue was named AD in 2015 after having spent nearly 18 years with Coastal as a member of the athletic department and the Office of University Communications. He was also known as the 'Voice of the Chanticleers' broadcasting CCU athletics.
He's spent 25 years in broadcasting working for USC's Gamecock Radio Network, MiLB, Fox Sports Net, SportsSouth and ESPN. In 2013, he was named a finalist for the National Sportcasters and Sportswriters Association Sportscaster of the Year in S.C.
SC State head coach Buddy Pough will preview the Bulldogs upcoming matchup against Morgan State and The Works Physical Therapy Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week will be recognized.
Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program begins at Noon. Tickets are $20 for non-members and you can attend the meeting virtually via Zoom and on The T&D Facebook page.
SCSU to honor Shell Saturday
South Carolina State will host a Hall of Fame Brunch for Donnie Shell Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. inside the concourse of Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.
SC State will honor Shell by unveiling a banner of the newly inducted NFL Hall of Famer. There will be a special autograph session following the ceremony.
To RSVP or purchase tickets you can go online to https://www.scsuathletics.com/sb_output.aspx?form=39, or contact Kendrick D. Lewis, director of athletic media relations at (803) 536-8227.
JV Bruinettes get victory
Orangeburg-Wilkinson's junior varsity volleyball team earned a 2-1 (25-17, 20-15, 15-8) victory Monday.
The JV Bruinettes were led by Lauren Whetstone's 11 assists and six points. Bryanna Mitched added six points and Kylijahnea Shuler had eight assists.
O-W (12-5) will play their last game Thursday at home against Branchville.
Lady Panthers sweep Saint Augustine
Claflin volleyball improved to 7-6, 5-2 in conference play with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-20) sweep of Saint Augustine Monday.
The Lady Panthers were led by Simone Newell with 18 kills and nine digs. Mya Broom had seven kills while Danielle Branch added three aces and Ayanna Harrison had two aces along with 13 digs.
MEAC honors SC State's Loureiro
SCSU volleyball player Maria Julia Vedovatto Loureiro was honored by the MEAC in its weekly awards for her performance against Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore.