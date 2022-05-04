 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REGION SPORTS

REGION SPORTS: Clarendon Hall 11, Andrew Jackson Academy 6

SOFTBALL

Colleen McIntosh and Mandy Wells each had three hits to lead Clarendon Hall to an 11-6 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Wednesday.

McIntosh added three RBIs along with McKenley Wells. Autumn Osteen and Calli Yount each added two hits.

Clarendon Hall will play host to Florence Christian Tuesday, May 10.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7, Johnsonville 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Johnsonville 7-0 in the first round of the Class A state softball tournament Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Orangeburg Prep 5, Lee Academy 4

Orangeburg Prep used a five-run first inning to take down Lee Academy 5-4 and advance in the SCISA 2A baseball playoffs.

The Indians eliminated Lee Academy and will be back in action Friday in an elimination game against either Spartanburg Christian or Pee Dee Academy.

SOCCER

Class A Playoffs

Dixie 10, Calhoun County 0

