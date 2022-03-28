REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy 27, Northwoods 14

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 27, Northwoods 14

Calhoun Academy scored 19 runs in the fifth inning to defeat Northwoods 27-14 Monday night. The Cavaliers fell behind 10-3 after two innings as Kade Strickland allowed 10 runs on 10 hits.

William Felder picked up the win after throwing three innings, allowing four runs on one hit and striking out two batters.

Leading Calhoun Academy at the plate were Matt Layton and Cale Quattlebaum who each had three hits and three RBIs. Mac Felder and Landon Barns each had multiple hits for the Cavaliers.

Calhoun Academy improves to 7-5 (3-1) and will play host to Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Colleton Prep 9, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep fell to Colleton Prep 9-0 Monday. Payton Schurlknight took the loss for the Lady Indians after giving up eight hits, three earned runs and walking one. She struck out seven batters.

Katherine Lambrecht, Lauren Ballew and Schurlknight each had a hit in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep (3-2) will travel to face Laurence Manning Thursday at 4 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0