REGION SPORTS: Bulldogs earn MEAC honors

Bulldogs earn MEAC honors

South Carolina State guard T.J. Madlock was named Rookie of the Week by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after scoring 15 points in a win over South Florida.

Madlock hit the game-winner with 0.6 seconds left to lift the Bulldogs past the Bulls. Teammates Omer Croskey and Jemel Davis were also listed as top performers.

Croskey had 14 points and five rebounds against South Florida while Davis finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

SC State women's player Trinity Klock was once again named a top performer by the conference after finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds against Campbell.

Saints' Stready replaced at North-South

Calhoun County lineman Hiram Stready Jr. has been replaced at the North-South game by Dorman's Hudson Lee.

A list was released featuring players who were not able to participate due to injury or illness. Stready was to play for the North team along with teammate Russell Brunson and head coach Wayne Farmer.

The North-South game will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Denmark-Olar 49, Swansea 48

Christopher Sanders made a pair of late free throws to lift Denmark-Olar to a 49-48 win over Swansea Monday.

The Vikings were led by Zachary Davis who had 16 points and 10 assists along with five rebounds. Brushaurd Young had 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Keithan Washington added 11 points and Brandon Prophet chipped in seven points.

Denmark-Olar (G) 46, Swansea 24

Aijalon Wroten led the Lady Vikings with 18 points as Denmark-Olar defeated Swansea 46-24 Monday.

Wroten filled up the stat sheet, adding eight steals, five rebounds and five assists. Dy’Neka Roberts recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also added five steals, three blocks and two assists.

Aveion Walker had six points, nine rebounds, seven steals, six assists and three blocks; Ry’Naisha Barnes had three points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; Lakiyah Coleman had two points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist; Takenya James had four points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block and Teonna Rice had two points and nine rebounds.

Clarendon Hall 69, Faith Christian 53

Kylic Horton scored 46 of Clarendon Hall's 69 points in the Saints 69-53 victory over Faith Christian Monday.

Horton finished with a double-double adding 15 rebounds. Lante Robinson had eight points and 11 rebounds for Clarendon Hall.

The Saints improve to 2-0 and will face Faith Christian at home Thursday.

Calhoun Academy (G) 56, The King's Academy 32

Calhoun Academy improved to 5-0 with a 56-32 victory over The King's Academy Tuesday.

Sarah Grace Kizer led the Lady Cavs with 18 points and Reagan Kizer had 17 points. Ava Cuttino and Bari Arden Arant each had eight points while Sara Ardis added three points and Margaret Lambert had two points.

Calhoun Academy hosts PAC Thursday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Lake Marion 33

Lake Marion was led by Detrick Jenkins 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Gators 54-33 loss to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Tuesday.

Maurice Brown added seven points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and steal while DreMoreon Smalls had six points, two assists and one rebound.

North 55 (G), Blackville-Hilda 31

North is 1-0 in Region III-A with a 55-31 victory over Blackville-Hilda Tuesday.

Keyosha Hammond led the Lady Eagles with 18 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds. Zoe Hawkins had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Calveonna Charley added nine points, three steals and two rebounds; Alayshia Mack had seven points, three rebounds and two assists; Tracy Garrick had four points and five rebounds and Carlee Chavis had one assist.

North (2-0) is back in action Friday against region foe Denmark-Olar.

Calhoun Academy 76, The King's Academy 32

The Cavaliers improved to 5-0 on the season with a 76-32 victory over The King's Academy Tuesday.

William Felder and Turner Fleming each had 15 points to lead Calhoun Academy. Mac Felder and Matt Layton each added 12 points.

Calhoun Academy is at home Thursday against PAC.

Denmark-Olar (G) 57, Wagener-Salley 18

Denmark-Olar won its region opener 57-18 over Wagener-Salley Tuesday night.

Ry'Naisha Barnes had 12 points to the lead the Lady Vikings. Mikiya Stukes added nine points in the win.

Tanajya Holman had seven points; Takenya James, Janarius Spellman and Dyneka Roberts each had six points; Aijalon Wroten had four points; Datasha Holman, Chardasia Jackson and Teonna Rice each had two points and Lakiya Coleman had a point.

Denmark-Olar (4-2) looks to improve to 2-0 in Region III-A when they play at North Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 37, The King's Academy 19

Hunter Thornburg had 10 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 37-19 victory over The King's Academy Tuesday.

Chase Strickland had seven points and Turner Houck added five points in the Cavs win.

Calhoun Academy (5-0) is back in action Thursday at home against PAC.

