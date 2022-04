Branchville 7, Holly Hill Academy 1

Nathan Bauer threw six innings allowing five hits and striking out four batters to help lead Branchville to a 7-1 win over Holly Hill Academy Monday.

Bubba Lytle led the Yellow Jackets at the plate with two hits including three-run home run and a two RBI double. Jonathan Looper added a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs Looper pitched the seventh inning striking out the side.