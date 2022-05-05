REGION SPORTS: Branchville 21, Carvers Bay 2

PLAYOFF BASEBALL

SCHSL CLASS A

Branchville 21, Carvers Bay 2 (three innings)

The Yellow Jackets used an 18 run first inning to take control of their second round game against Carvers Bay Thursday.

Bubba Lytle led Branchville with two hits and six RBIs. Nate Bauer and Blake Connor each added two hits while Connor had three RBI. Harrison Wimberly had two hits and three RBIs.

Ronnie Nester threw the first two innings for Branchville giving up three hits and two runs and striking out three batters. Ben Wimberly pitched the final inning striking out two batters.

Branchville advances to host the District VII final Monday. With a win, the Jackets advance to the Lower State series. They must be beaten twice to be eliminated.

Great Falls 8, North 7

The Eagles entered the bottom of the ninth with a lead, but Great Falls was able to rally and defeat North on a passed ball.

The loss eliminates North from the Class A state playoffs.

SCHSL CLASS 2A

Edisto 20, Lee Central 0

Edisto defeated Lee Central 20-0 in an elimination game Thursday night. With the win, Edisto remains alive in District VII and will face the loser of Pelion and Woodland in an elimination game Saturday.

SCISA CLASS A

Dorchester Academy 10, W.W. King 0

Ben Singletary threw five innings and struck out five batters to help Dorchester Academy eliminate W.W. King Academy 10-0 Wednesday.

Hayden Hartzog led the Raiders at the plate with two hits and three RBIs. Hunter Hartzog added a two-run double in the win.

Dorchester Academy will play host to St. Johns Christian Friday in an elimination game.

SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Branchville 6, Denmark-Olar 2

The Branchville soccer team advanced to the second round of the Class A soccer tournament with a 6-2 win over Denmark-Olar Wednesday.

Copeland Hayden recorded a hat trick (three goals) for the Yellow Jackets while Jakiem Ellis, Jacob Wiles and Antonio Robles each added a goal.

Branchville will travel to face Southside Christian Friday in the second round.

