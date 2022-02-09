REGION SPORTS: Blackville-Hilda 69, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 37

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Blackville-Hilda 69, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 37

Dewan Bates scored 22 points to lead Blackville-Hilda to a 69-37 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday night.

C.J. Wilson added 16 for the Hawks while Zavion Nix added 11 points in the win.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler's Travion Milhouse recorded a double-double scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the Trojans.

Lake Marion 55, Burke 51

Detrick Jenkins had 19 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals to lead Lake Marion to a 55-51 win over Burke Tuesday night.

Najah Myers added 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jaden Price had nine points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks; Maurice Brown had nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.

Holly Hill Academy 87, Andrew Jackson Academy 56

Jabari Sumpter scored his 1,000th career point to help lead Holly Hill Academy to an 87-56 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Friday.

Sumpter finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jordan Stokes had 22 points, Marion Breland and Tyler Wright each had 10 points and four steals and Lucas Carroway added 10 points.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 50, Branchville 46

Margo Riser scored 24 points to lead Branchville, but the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 50-46 Tuesday.

Riley Shuler had eight points, MaryGrace Valentine had six points, Brianna Wiles had four points, Gracen Harris had three points and Kira Infinger had one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Andrew Jackson Academy 55, Holly Hill Academy 37

Mason Rudd had 10 points and Brayden Mizell had eight points to lead the Raiders, but Holly Hill Academy fell to Andrew Jackson Academy 55-37 Tuesday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 47, Brookland-Cayce 29

Amorie Miley had nine points to lead the JV Bruins to a 47-29 win over Brookland-Cayce Wednesday.

LaDontis Franklin and DeAndre Simmons each had eight points in the win.

B-TEAM

Orangeburg Prep 25 (G), Northside Christian 11

Orangeburg Prep B-Team girls closed the regular season with a 25-11 win over Northside Christian Academy Monday.

Calee Hartzog led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Brooke Fogle had five points, Emma Cuttino had four points and Natalie Hall and Aaliyah Ayala each had two points.

Orangeburg Prep ends the season with a 7-6 record.

Claflin T&F athletes earn weekly honor

Claflin freshmen Zoe Adams and Jocolbi Morgan have been named CIAA Track Athletes of the Week for their performance at the Camel City Invite.

It’s the second consecutive week Adams has won the award after place second in the women’s 400 meter seeded final with a time of 56.49 seconds. The time placed here in the top 25 in the country and is the current best time in NCAA Division II Atlantic Region.

Morgan placed third in the men’s long jump with a jump of 6.84 meters. It is currently the third-best distance in the conference.

SCSU tennis player earns honor

South Carolina State men’s tennis player Omer Gorgun was recognized by the MEAC for a pair of singles wins against The Citadel and USC Sumter along with a doubles win over The Citadel.

