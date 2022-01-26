REGION SPORTS: Bethune-Bowman 26, Allendale-Fairfax 25

Prep Basketball

Varsity

Bethune-Bowman 26, Allendale-Fairfax 25

Neysa Patrick hit the game-winning free throw with no time left as the Lady Mohawks defeated Allendale-Fairfax 26-25 Wednesday.

Patrick led Bethune-Bowman with 11 points while Makyaiah Johnson had eight points.

Bethune-Bowman (5-8, 4-2) will be at home Monday against Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Woodland 58, Lake Marion 45

Detrick Jenkins led Lake Marion with 23 points, three steals, two assists and one rebound, but the Gators fell to Woodland 58-45 Tuesday.

Najah Myers had six points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jaden Price had six points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 70, North 47

Louis Gilmore scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds to help lead H-K-T to a 70-47 win over North Tuesday.

Moses McCall had 17 points and seven assists and Tra'vion Milhouse added 12 points for the Trojans.

Lee Academy (G) 50, Calhoun Academy 44

Calhoun Academy girls fell to Lee Academy 50-44 Tuesday.

Ava Cuttino and Sarah Grace Kizer each had 17 points to lead the Lady Cavaliers. Reagan Kizer added 10 points in the loss.

Calhoun Academy is at home Friday against Orangeburg Prep.

Junior Varsity

Calhoun Academy (G) 36, Lee Academy 18

Ella Jane Stickles and Coker Carson each had eight points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 36-18 win over Lee Academy Tuesday.

Layla Walker had eight points, Sarah Roland and Chapel Hollingsworth had four points each, and Sarah Elizabeth McLeod, Weathers Smith, and Natalie Quattlebaum all added two points each.

Calhoun Academy is home Friday against Orangeburg Prep.

Clarendon Hall 33, Dorchester Academy 32

Mandy Wells had 15 points to lead Clarendon Hall to a 33-32 win over Dorchester Academy Tuesday.

Brooke Corbett added 11 points and Ashlee Berry had seven points in the win.

Clarendon Hall improves to 3-0 in region play and will travel to face Holly Hill Academy Friday.

B-Team

Orangeburg Prep 43, Thomas Sumter 22

Orangeburg Prep improved to 6-4 with a 43-22 win over Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

The Indians were led by Kyran Glover's 16 points while Jackson Strickland added 12 points. Chris Glover had seven points in the win.

OPS will face Trinity Baptist at home Saturday at 11 a.m.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 16, Thomas Sumter

Natalie Hall led Orangeburg Prep with eight points as the Lady Indians defeated Thomas Sumter 16-14 Wednesday.

Calee Hartzog scored three points, Emma Cuttino and Aaliyah Ayala scored two points each, and Brooke Fogle added a free throw.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Calhoun Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Wrestling

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 36, Pelion 34

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Pelion to close out the wrestling regular season Wednesday.

Winners for the Red Raiders include Leo Robinson (120-pound forfeit), John Marshall Bunch (126-pound dec. 12-7), Zy'Mire Chilsom (132-pound 4-2 dec.), Dakota Russell (138-pound 6-4 dec.), Alex Whetstone (152-pound 6-4 dec.), Ernest Robinson (170-pound pin), Jaylen Chilsom (195-pound forfeit) and Kenny Grant (285-pound forfeit).

Bamberg-Ehrhardt will open the playoffs Saturday, Feb. 5.

