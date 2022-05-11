REGION SPORTS: Bamberg-Ehrhardt 11, East Clarendon 10

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Class A Playoffs

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 11, East Clarendon 10 (8 innings)

It took extra innings, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt was able to win its district championship and advance to the Lower State championship bracket.

The Lady Red Raiders trailed 4-2 in the fourth when Elaney Sanders hit a grand slam to give B-E a 6-4 lead.

East Clarendon scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 9-6 lead, but Bamberg-Ehrhardt answered in the bottom of the inning with a three-run home run from Maddie Hutto.

The Lady Red Raiders grabbed a 10-9 lead when Jakiah Wilson scored on a Riley Johnson hit, but East Clarendon tied the game in the seventh with a run of its own.

In the bottom of the tenth, Sanders reached base on a walk. She stole second base and reached third on a passed ball before scoring on a dead ball to give the Lady Red Raiders the victory.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt now advances to the Lower State championship bracket where they will travel to face either Hannah-Pamplico or Palmetto Friday.

Lamar 10, Branchville 0

Lamar defeated Branchville 10-0 Wednesday to eliminate the Lady Yellow Jackets from the Class A softball tournament.

Wilson Hall 19, Orangeburg Prep 12

Orangeburg Prep finished the regular season with a 19-12 loss to Wilson Hall. The Lady Barons used a 10-run fifth inning to grab a late lead and hold on for the win.

Julie Ann Griffith took the loss after throwing four-plus innings allowing seven earned runs on six hits. Payton Schurlknight allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and struck out five batters to complete the game.

Lauren Ballew led Orangeburg Prep at the plate with three hits and four RBIs. Katherine Lambrecht had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored; Prestan Schurlknight had two hits including a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored; Ryn Grubbs had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Skylar Stillinger had a hit and three runs scored and Payton Schurlknight had a single and run scored.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 5, Wilson Hall 4

Orangeburg Prep JV softball finished their season with a 5-4 win over Wilson Hall Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians were led by Layla Garrick who picked up the win after giving up five hits in six innings and struck out six batters.

Hannah Lambrecht had two hits including a triple, an RBI, stolen base and two runs scored. Natalie Hall had a single and run scored; Jayme Culler had a double, an RBI and stolen base; Payton Bordenkecher had a single and McKenzie Johnson had two singles and run scored.

The JV Lady Indians finish the season at 6-6.

BASEBALL

SCISA Class 2A Playoffs

Williamsburg Academy 7, Calhoun Academy 4

Williamsburg Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 7-4 Wednesday to force a winner-take-all game Thursday for the Class 2A Lower Bracket championship.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Calhoun Academy grabbed the lead with a three-run third inning. Williamsburg scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get the win.

Connor Hayes got a no-decision after throwing five innings allowing three runs and striking out three batters. Landon Barnes took the loss after throwing the last two innings giving up four runs (one earned) and striking out three batters.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with two hits while Mason Polin and Hayes each had a hit and an RBI. Barnes and Kade Strickland also added RBIs.

Calhoun Academy falls to 17-6 on the season and will face Williamsburg Academy Thursday at 6 p.m. at Laurence Manning Academy.

Pee Dee Academy 10, Orangeburg Prep 0

Pee Dee Academy eliminated Orangeburg Prep with a 10-0 win over the Indians Wednesday. Pee Dee Academy will face either Calhoun Academy or Williamsburg Academy in the Class 2A state championship series beginning Monday.

SCISA Class A Playoffs

Andrew Jackson Academy 9, Clarendon Hall 6

Andrew Jackson Academy defeated Clarendon Hall 9-6 Wednesday to force a winner-take-all game Thursday at Holly Hill Academy. Thursday's winner will advance to face Richard Winn in the Class A state championship series that will begin Monday.

Richard Winn 4, Dorchester Academy 3

Richard Winn Academy advances to the Class A state championship series after defeating Dorchester Academy 4-3 Wednesday. Richard Winn will play either Clarendon Hall or Andrew Jackson in the Class A state title series beginning Monday.

