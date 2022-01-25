REGION SPORTS: B-E girls top Bethune-Bowman

Prep Basketball

Varsity

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (G) 53, Bethune-Bowman 37

Chamyria Bonaparte led Bethune-Bowman with 14 points as the Lady Mohawks fell to B-E Monday.

Neysa Patrick scored 10 points and Makiyah Johnson had eight points.

Bethune-Bowman (4-8, 3-2) will travel to Allendale-Fairfax on Wednesday.

Junior Varsity

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 34, Fox Creek 24

Kizer Glover led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 18 points as the Bruins defeated Fox Creek 34-24.

LaDontis Franklin and Jamari Williams each added four points.

B-Team

Orangeburg Prep 52, Calhoun Academy 24

Kyran Glover led the Indians with 23 points as Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy 52-24.

Jackson Strickland added 20 points while Chris Glover had seven points for OPS.

Cael Parlor led the Cavs with 14 points.

The Indians will face Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 36, Calhoun Academy 10

Natalie Hall had 12 points to lead the Lady Indians to a 36-10 win over Calhoun Academy.

Caper Hartzog had 10 points, Aaliyah Ayala had six points, Brooke Fogle had four points and Emma Cuttino and Maahi Pandya each had two points.

OPS will face Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

