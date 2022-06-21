Post4's hit's lead to win over Hampton

Peyton Inabinet and Copeland Furtick each had multiple hits to lead Orangeburg Post 4 to a 16-8 win over Hampton Tuesday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

Hampton jumped out to an early lead with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Orangeburg was able to answer with seven runs in the first, and added five runs in the second to build a 12-3 lead.

“It was important for us to answer those three runs early,” Orangeburg Post 4 head coach Dukes Isgett said. “Whoever scores first puts pressure on the other team, with those seven runs we were able to relax and not feel we have to deliver in every at bat.”

Post 4 had multiple chances to end the game early with the 10-run rule, but were unable to find the key hit before Hampton made a late run.

Trailing 13-4, Hampton put up four runs in the fifth capped off by a bases loaded double from Dorchester Academy’s Bug Brunson that scored three runs.

“I’m a little disappointed that we didn’t put our foot down on them when we had the opportunity,” Isgett said. “If we shorten this game, we’re able to save some pitching and maybe do a few other things, but we were able to play everybody tonight, and I think everybody got on base.”

Post 4 had seven hits and walked 10 times in the win. Inabinet had two hits and three RBIs while Furtick had two hits and an RBI. Forrest Sutcliffe had three RBIs for Orangeburg.

Furtick threw five innings striking out six batters to pick up the win on the mound. Forrest Sutcliffe threw the final two innings to earn a save.

“That may be the most complete game we’ve played this season,” Isgett said. “We still made some mistakes, but we’re learning from them. When we get to the playoffs, we won’t make those mistakes.”

Orangeburg Post 4 (3-5) will travel to face Charleston Thursday. Post 4 is currently 0-2 against Charleston this season, but still controls its own destiny in League play.

“We got our pitching set up, John Mack is expected to start Thursday, he has been very effective,” Isgett said. “If we can just hit the ball we may have a chance against them.”

Orangeburg Post 4 will have its final home game Thursday, June 30 against Charleston beginning at 6:30 p.m.

