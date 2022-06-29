Post 4 game postponed

Orangeburg Post 4's game against Hampton Wednesday was postponed due to inclement weather.

As of Wednesday there is no make-up date scheduled, but Post 4 is scheduled to face Hampton on the road July 6. Orangeburg head coach Dukes Isgett said the teams could possibly play a double-header.

Orangeburg (3-6) will play its final home game of the regular season Thursday, June 30 against Charleston. Post 4 is currently 0-3 against the League I leaders.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg.

