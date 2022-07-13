 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Post 4 eliminated from playoffs

SPORTS LIBRARY, Baseball generic illustration

Orangeburg Post 4 was eliminated from the American Legion baseball playoffs Wednesday at a 10-0 loss at Chesterfield in six innings.

With the win, Chesterfield clinched the best-of-three series and advances to second round of the playoffs.

Zane Davis earned the win for Chesterfield, throwing six innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters.

Orangeburg was led at the plate by Forrest Sutcliffe, who had both of Post 4's hits. John Mack reached base twice on walks while Nick Ulmer also drew a walk.

Post 4 concludes the season with a record of 5-10.

