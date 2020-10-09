Palaniuk takes lead at Bassmaster Elite event on Santee Cooper

CLARENDON COUNTY — Locating big-fish areas and remaining mobile enabled Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, to take the Day 2 lead of the Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes brought to you by the United States Marine Corps with 39 pounds, 14 ounces.
After placing second on Day 1 with 21-1, Palaniuk added 18-13 Friday.
Palaniuk, who claimed his fourth Elite Series win on Lake Champlain earlier this season, caught two of his keepers on a jerkbait, one on a 5-inch X-Zone Swammer rigged on a 1/2-ounce VMC swimbait head and two on a punch rig comprising an X-Zone Muscle Back Finesse Craw on a 3/0 VMC Heavy Duty Flippin’ Hook with a 1 1/4-ounce weight.
Rotating through 10 to 12 spots within a 2-mile area on the upper end of Lake Marion, Palaniuk anchored today’s limit with a 6-6 that he caught while punching shortly before 2 o’clock. Proximity, he said, confirmed he was in the right area.
“I caught the 7-9 I had yesterday maybe 5 feet from where I had a 4-pounder in practice, and then today, I caught a 6-5 maybe 30 feet from where I caught that big fish yesterday,” Palaniuk said. “It’s definitely an area that’s holding the right size fish; I just need to catch five of them.”
Palaniuk said the challenging conditions of the fall transition have required significant consideration, as the fish are in a completely different seasonal mode than they would have been during the event’s originally scheduled dates of April 16-19. When the pandemic required rescheduling, Palaniuk went to work studying for an autumn tournament.
“I came here and pre-practiced in January, which has nothing to do with now,” he said. “I was practicing for an April event, so where I’m actually catching them, I never looked at in pre-practice.
“Coming into this event, I knew I had to put myself around fish, so I researched every article I could find online and I came up with about five or six areas that were frequently mentioned, and that’s where I spent my time in practice. I’ve just continued to narrow it down every day.”
Continuously rotating through his spots gave Palaniuk the best chances of getting his timing right.
“It was literally just showing up at the right place when those fish are ready to feed and then executing when you get that opportunity,” he said. “I haven’t been able to get it dialed in to say, ‘I need to go do this at this time of day’ — I literally have to fish what’s in front of me.”
That game plan mostly worked well, but despite a morning disappointment, Palaniuk kept himself mentally relaxed.
“I didn’t execute as well as I did yesterday — I caught two fish on a jerkbait yesterday,” Palaniuk said. “Today, I lost a big one but I felt like, mentally, I was fishing better. I was way calmer, I was not rushing anything. I was just settling in and taking my time.
“It was actually very similar to how I felt the last day at Champlain. If I can just keep doing that, I feel like I will at least have a chance and then the fish just have to do their part.”
Day 1 leader Carl Jocumsen is in second place with 37-15. After sacking up the event’s biggest bag — 25-8 — on Thursday, the pro from Queensland, Australia, added 12-7 Friday.
“That’s the difference between fishing clean and missing some bites,” Jocumsen said. “I really feel like I’m in the right area and I just didn’t capitalize on those opportunities. I definitely got the bites to have another really good day.”
“I had my head down, grinding with five minutes to go before I had to run back and I cracked a 2 1/2- to 3-pounder and saved the day. There’s two more days to fish, this place has them, I’m around them and I’m going to do everything I can to put them in the boat tomorrow.”
Jocumsen lost a big fish on the white ChatterBait he used on Day 1 and ended up catching all of his weight on a black and blue Molix SV craw rigged on a 4/0 hook.
Derek Hudnall of Baton Rouge, La., is in third with 35-10. After weighing 15-11 on Day 1, he added 19-5. Essential to his success was a 7-12 that bit on the same tree from which he lost a 5-pounder on his previous flip.
“The bites are few and far between, I’m fishing for big fish,” Hudnall said. “I’m around a lot of big ones. More than that is possible where I’m at if I can just make the right casts.”
Targeting cypress trees on the upper end of Lake Marion, Hudnall said the key to his area’s productivity is a set of drains that keep the water moving. He’s catching his fish on a wacky-rigged Missile Baits 48.
Jeff Gustafson of Keewatin, Canada, is in the lead for Phoenix Boats Big Bass honors with his 9-7.
The Top 40 anglers advanced to Saturday’s semi-final round. The remaining Top 10 will go on to fish Championship Sunday.
Saturday’s takeoff is scheduled for 7:05 a.m. ET at John C. Land III Sport Fishing Facility. The weigh-in will be held back at the facility at 3.20 p.m.
Live coverage of the event will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. on Bassmaster LIVE at Bassmaster.com and ESPN3.
The tournament is being hosted by the Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce.
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Abu Garcia, Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Talon, Yamaha
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Carhartt, Garmin, Huk Performance Fishing, Mossy Oak Fishing, Rapala
2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Huk
2020 Bassmaster Elite At Santee Cooper Lakes Local Host: Clarendon County Chamber of Commerce
About B.A.S.S.
B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport, providing cutting edge content on bass fishing whenever, wherever and however bass fishing fans want to use it. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., the 515,000-member organization’s fully integrated media platforms include the industry’s leading magazines (Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times), website (Bassmaster.com), television show (The Bassmasters on ESPN2 and The Pursuit Channel), radio show (Bassmaster Radio), social media programs and events. For more than 50 years, B.A.S.S. has been dedicated to access, conservation and youth fishing.
The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, including the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship, new Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series powered by TourneyX presented by Abu Garcia and the ultimate celebration of competitive fishing, the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.
2020 Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lake 10/8-10/11
Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.
(PROFESSIONAL) Standings Day 2
Angler Hometown No./lbs-oz Pts Total $$$
1. Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 10 39-14 100 $1,000.00
Day 1: 5 21-01 Day 2: 5 18-13
2. Carl Jocumsen Queensland AUSTRALIA 10 37-15 99
Day 1: 5 25-08 Day 2: 5 12-07
3. Derek Hudnall Denham Springs, LA 10 35-10 98
Day 1: 5 15-11 Day 2: 5 19-15
4. Jeff Gustafson Keewatin Ontario CANADA 9 35-06 97 $1,000.00
Day 1: 4 12-15 Day 2: 5 22-07
5. Steve Kennedy Auburn, AL 10 34-05 96
Day 1: 5 18-01 Day 2: 5 16-04
6. Austin Felix Eden Prairie, MN 10 32-11 95
Day 1: 5 20-09 Day 2: 5 12-02
7. Luke Palmer Coalgate, OK 10 32-10 94
Day 1: 5 13-15 Day 2: 5 18-11
8. Hunter Shryock Newcomerstown, OH 10 32-04 93
Day 1: 5 17-03 Day 2: 5 15-01
9. Frank Talley Temple, TX 10 32-00 92
Day 1: 5 19-08 Day 2: 5 12-08
10. Clark Wendlandt Leander, TX 10 32-00 91
Day 1: 5 13-08 Day 2: 5 18-08
11. Cory Johnston Cavan CANADA 10 31-13 90
Day 1: 5 17-07 Day 2: 5 14-06
12. Caleb Sumrall New Iberia, LA 10 30-06 89
Day 1: 5 13-11 Day 2: 5 16-11
13. Bernie Schultz Gainesville, FL 10 30-02 88
Day 1: 5 12-08 Day 2: 5 17-10
14. David Mullins Mt Carmel, TN 10 29-15 87
Day 1: 5 18-06 Day 2: 5 11-09
15. Bill Lowen Brookville, IN 10 29-03 86
Day 1: 5 15-00 Day 2: 5 14-03
16. Brandon Card Salisbury, NC 8 28-15 85
Day 1: 3 14-07 Day 2: 5 14-08
17. Jake Whitaker Fairview, NC 10 28-12 84
Day 1: 5 14-01 Day 2: 5 14-11
18. Kyle Welcher Opelika, AL 10 28-07 83
Day 1: 5 13-11 Day 2: 5 14-12
19. Patrick Walters Summerville, SC 10 28-04 82
Day 1: 5 14-02 Day 2: 5 14-02
20. Tyler Rivet Raceland, LA 10 28-03 81
Day 1: 5 10-11 Day 2: 5 17-08
21. Destin DeMarion Grove City, PA 10 27-15 80
Day 1: 5 12-00 Day 2: 5 15-15
22. Matt Herren Ashville, AL 10 27-12 79
Day 1: 5 11-04 Day 2: 5 16-08
23. Randy Sullivan Breckenridge, TX 10 27-10 78
Day 1: 5 15-07 Day 2: 5 12-03
24. John Cox Debary, FL 10 27-09 77
Day 1: 5 09-09 Day 2: 5 18-00
25. Buddy Gross Chickamauga, GA 9 27-05 76
Day 1: 5 16-12 Day 2: 4 10-09
26. Brett Preuett Monroe, LA 10 27-04 75
Day 1: 5 17-10 Day 2: 5 09-10
27. Hank Cherry Jr Lincolnton, NC 10 26-13 74
Day 1: 5 15-03 Day 2: 5 11-10
28. Randy Pierson Oakdale, CA 10 26-02 73
Day 1: 5 14-07 Day 2: 5 11-11
29. Paul Mueller Naugatuck, CT 10 26-01 72
Day 1: 5 10-00 Day 2: 5 16-01
30. Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, MO 9 25-15 71
Day 1: 4 16-02 Day 2: 5 09-13
31. Koby Kreiger Alva, FL 10 25-15 70
Day 1: 5 12-11 Day 2: 5 13-04
32. Drew Benton Blakely, GA 10 25-08 69
Day 1: 5 13-11 Day 2: 5 11-13
33. Brandon Lester Fayetteville, TN 10 25-07 68
Day 1: 5 10-09 Day 2: 5 14-14
34. John Crews Jr Salem, VA 9 25-06 67
Day 1: 5 10-06 Day 2: 4 15-00
35. Drew Cook Cairo, GA 10 25-06 66
Day 1: 5 11-05 Day 2: 5 14-01
36. Brad Whatley Bivins, TX 10 24-15 65
Day 1: 5 12-01 Day 2: 5 12-14
37. Clifford Pirch Payson, AZ 10 24-12 64
Day 1: 5 12-10 Day 2: 5 12-02
38. Mike Huff Corbin, KY 8 24-05 63
Day 1: 4 07-13 Day 2: 4 16-08
39. Clent Davis Montevallo, AL 10 24-04 62
Day 1: 5 13-02 Day 2: 5 11-02
40. Chris Zaldain Fort Worth, TX 7 24-02 61
Day 1: 3 12-10 Day 2: 4 11-08
41. Gerald Swindle Guntersville, AL 10 23-12 60 $7,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-05 Day 2: 5 11-07
42. Micah Frazier Newnan, GA 10 22-15 59 $7,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-15 Day 2: 5 10-00
43. Rick Morris Lake Gaston, VA 10 22-12 58 $7,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-10 Day 2: 5 10-02
44. Brock Mosley Collinsville, MS 9 22-11 57 $7,500.00
Day 1: 5 11-09 Day 2: 4 11-02
45. Seth Feider New Market, MN 8 22-10 56 $7,500.00
Day 1: 3 06-05 Day 2: 5 16-05
46. Shane LeHew Catawba, NC 9 22-07 55 $5,000.00
Day 1: 5 12-00 Day 2: 4 10-07
47. Jason Williamson Wagener, SC 10 22-04 54 $5,000.00
Day 1: 5 10-14 Day 2: 5 11-06
48. Todd Auten Lake Wylie, SC 9 21-13 53 $5,000.00
Day 1: 5 14-08 Day 2: 4 07-05
49. Matt Arey Shelby, NC 10 21-05 52 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 11-06 Day 2: 5 09-15
50. Chris Groh Spring Grove, IL 8 21-02 51 $2,500.00
Day 1: 3 08-05 Day 2: 5 12-13
51. Bob Downey Hudson, WI 10 21-00 50 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 11-10 Day 2: 5 09-06
52. Jamie Hartman Newport, NY 10 20-09 49 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 09-05 Day 2: 5 11-04
53. Caleb Kuphall Mukwonago, WI 7 20-07 48 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 05-08 Day 2: 5 14-15
54. Kyle Monti Okeechobee, FL 10 20-07 47 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 09-07 Day 2: 5 11-00
55. Brandon Cobb Greenwood, SC 6 19-15 46 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 15-12 Day 2: 1 04-03
56. Rob Digh Denver, NC 5 19-10 45 $2,500.00
Day 1: 3 13-07 Day 2: 2 06-03
57. Chris Johnston Peterborough Ontario CA 8 19-07 44 $2,500.00
Day 1: 3 04-02 Day 2: 5 15-05
58. Jesse Tacoronte Kissimmee, FL 8 18-09 43 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 13-03 Day 2: 3 05-06
59. Stetson Blaylock Benton, AR 8 18-05 42 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-10 Day 2: 3 05-11
60. Keith Combs Huntington, TX 5 18-02 41 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 06-03 Day 2: 3 11-15
61. Tyler Carriere Youngsville, LA 7 17-14 40 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 13-11 Day 2: 2 04-03
62. Greg DiPalma Millville, NJ 7 17-08 39 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 11-01 Day 2: 2 06-07
63. Shane Lineberger Lincolnton, NC 7 17-04 38 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-13 Day 2: 2 04-07
64. Taku Ito Chiba JAPAN 6 17-03 37 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 15-09 Day 2: 1 01-10
65. Scott Canterbury Odenville, AL 7 17-03 36 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 12-01 Day 2: 2 05-02
66. Skylar Hamilton Dandridge, TN 6 16-11 35 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 14-10 Day 2: 1 02-01
67. Jay Yelas Lincoln City, OR 7 15-10 34 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 03-06 Day 2: 5 12-04
68. Dale Hightower Mannford, OK 7 15-09 33 $2,500.00
Day 1: 4 10-00 Day 2: 3 05-09
69. Brian Snowden Reeds Spring, MO 6 14-06 32 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 11-12 Day 2: 1 02-10
70. Robbie Latuso Gonzales, LA 8 14-04 31 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 09-08 Day 2: 3 04-12
71. Harvey Horne Bella Vista, AR 7 14-00 30 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 03-07 Day 2: 5 10-09
72. Garrett Paquette Canton, MI 5 13-14 29 $2,500.00
Day 1: 3 09-15 Day 2: 2 03-15
73. Chad Pipkens Dewitt, MI 6 12-01 28 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 09-11 Day 2: 1 02-06
74. Ed Loughran III Richmond, VA 5 11-05 27 $2,500.00
Day 1: 1 01-10 Day 2: 4 09-11
75. Bill Weidler Helena, AL 6 11-01 26 $2,500.00
Day 1: 3 06-01 Day 2: 3 05-00
76. Cody Hollen Beaverton, OR 5 11-00 25 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 5 11-00
77. Cliff Prince Palatka, FL 6 10-15 24 $2,500.00
Day 1: 5 09-01 Day 2: 1 01-14
78. Quentin Cappo Prairieville, LA 6 10-11 23 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 02-12 Day 2: 4 07-15
79. Ray Hanselman Jr Del Rio, TX 5 09-08 22 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 5 09-08
80. Lee Livesay Longview, TX 5 08-12 21 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 5 08-12
81. Wes Logan Springville, AL 5 08-06 20 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 5 08-06
82. Rick Clunn Ava, MO 4 07-06 19 $2,500.00
Day 1: 2 03-00 Day 2: 2 04-06
83. David Fritts Lexington, NC 3 05-06 18 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 3 05-06
84. Bryan Schmitt Deale, MD 2 03-07 17 $2,500.00
Day 1: 1 01-09 Day 2: 1 01-14
85. Gary Clouse Winchester, TN 1 03-06 16 $2,500.00
Day 1: 0 00-00 Day 2: 1 03-06
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
PHOENIX BOATS BIG BASS
Day
1 Brandon Palaniuk Rathdrum, ID 07-09 $1,000.00
2 Jeff Gustafson Keewatin Ontario CANADA09-07 $1,000.00
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Totals
Day #Limits #Fish Weight
1 59 349 952-12
2 54 349 931-01
----------------------------------
113 698 1883-13
