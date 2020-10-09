Palaniuk takes lead at Bassmaster Elite event on Santee Cooper

“It was actually very similar to how I felt the last day at Champlain. If I can just keep doing that, I feel like I will at least have a chance and then the fish just have to do their part.”

Day 1 leader Carl Jocumsen is in second place with 37-15. After sacking up the event’s biggest bag — 25-8 — on Thursday, the pro from Queensland, Australia, added 12-7 Friday.

“That’s the difference between fishing clean and missing some bites,” Jocumsen said. “I really feel like I’m in the right area and I just didn’t capitalize on those opportunities. I definitely got the bites to have another really good day.”

“I had my head down, grinding with five minutes to go before I had to run back and I cracked a 2 1/2- to 3-pounder and saved the day. There’s two more days to fish, this place has them, I’m around them and I’m going to do everything I can to put them in the boat tomorrow.”

Jocumsen lost a big fish on the white ChatterBait he used on Day 1 and ended up catching all of his weight on a black and blue Molix SV craw rigged on a 4/0 hook.

Derek Hudnall of Baton Rouge, La., is in third with 35-10. After weighing 15-11 on Day 1, he added 19-5. Essential to his success was a 7-12 that bit on the same tree from which he lost a 5-pounder on his previous flip.