Orangeburg travel baseball all-stars to play in Myrtle Beach

The Orangeburg Riverhawks fall travel baseball program has eight players who will be participating in the USSSA All-Star Baseball Tournament this weekend in Myrtle Beach. These players are being recognized as some of the best players in their age groups across the state of South Carolina.

All-star selections include Kole Gordon, Wayne Farmer Jr., Council Burroughs, Ethan Crosby, Parker Gray, Jordan Hill, Kaleb Jamison and Hatcher Thornburg.

The Orangeburg Riverhawks are coached by head coach Manny Wright and assistant coaches Kareem Gordon and Shirlan Jenkins.

"We had a vision to start this travel ball team 4 years ago, believed in the process, and continue to focus on getting better every day," Wright said.

The Riverhawks - made up of 10-12 year-olds - went from losing every game in the first year of existence to being ranked as high as number 15 in the state of South Carolina among 12-and-under travel ball teams this year.

Wright said the program stresses the importance of being great students in school before being great on the field. Five Riverhawks players recently made the A honor roll and six made the A/B honor roll at their respective schools.