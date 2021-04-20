'Orangeburg has really equipped me': Former O-W LB coaching in NFL with Urban Meyer

Orangeburg native Sterling Lucas achieved his dream of making it to the NFL.

The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson and North Carolina State linebacker may not be living his initial dream of playing in the NFL, but he is coaching in the pros.

His journey to the NFL as a coach began in Raleigh playing for the Wolfpack.

“I played as a true freshman, and then going into my true senior year, I ended up having a knee injury," he said, explaining that he used his redshirt that year. "Basically, my coaches at the time thought I’d be a pretty good coach one day, so instead of me just wasting a year and just rehabbing, they said I think you’d be a good coach one day. While you’re rehabbing, let's be like a player-coach,” Lucas said.

“During that process, I was able to gain some experience coaching, and then that’s where the passion for coaching came,” Lucas said.

Lucas started his entire senior year at linebacker. “I still had some knee issues, so I knew long term what I wanted to do."

He spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at N.C. State before making the jump to the NFL, landing in Baltimore, coaching both linebackers and defensive line for the Ravens for five years.