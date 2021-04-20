'Orangeburg has really equipped me': Former O-W LB coaching in NFL with Urban Meyer

Orangeburg native Sterling Lucas achieved his dream of making it to the NFL.
The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson and North Carolina State linebacker may not be living his initial dream of playing in the NFL, but he is coaching in the pros.
His journey to the NFL as a coach began in Raleigh playing for the Wolfpack.
“I played as a true freshman, and then going into my true senior year, I ended up having a knee injury," he said, explaining that he used his redshirt that year. "Basically, my coaches at the time thought I’d be a pretty good coach one day, so instead of me just wasting a year and just rehabbing, they said I think you’d be a good coach one day. While you’re rehabbing, let's be like a player-coach,” Lucas said.
“During that process, I was able to gain some experience coaching, and then that’s where the passion for coaching came,” Lucas said.
Lucas started his entire senior year at linebacker. “I still had some knee issues, so I knew long term what I wanted to do."
He spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at N.C. State before making the jump to the NFL, landing in Baltimore, coaching both linebackers and defensive line for the Ravens for five years.
“The Ravens' organization is first class. I’ve been able to get a great foundation just working for Coach John Harbaugh, many of the other coaches on staff," Lucas said. "I would say that it was awesome. The players, the coaches that they have there are awesome. I’ve been there for five seasons, and seeing how consistent they are every year, why they're able to win consistently."
Lucas is now serving as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He accepted the job in March.
He has the opportunity now to learn from legendary coach Urban Meyer.
“Having the opportunity to coach with Coach Urban Meyer, who is a legend, his track record speaks for itself. Just being here with him, and being able to start from ground zero building something, it's been great,” Lucas said.
Lucas said he is continuing to grow under Meyer’s leadership.
His journey to the NFL is a “blessing in disguise.”
“I think that God allowed that to kind of push me into my destiny,” Lucas said.
He said he wants Orangeburg to be known for positivity.
“There is a lot of positive coming from Orangeburg, there is a lot of talented people, there’s a lot of good people, and people doing good things. Hopefully, we can continue that to the youth, as well. To inspire somebody to know that they can reach their goals and whatever their dreams are, as well,” Lucas said.
His hometown has continued to support him, he said.
“I grew up in Orangeburg my whole life. It’s been awesome. Through the process, everybody from my school teachers, to coaches, my dad, my mom, they’ve kind of played a huge role in molding me and helping me with those life experiences to be able to do what I’m doing now. Orangeburg has really equipped me,” Lucas said.
