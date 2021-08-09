'Orangeburg has really equipped me': Former O-W LB coaching in NFL with Urban Meyer

“The Ravens' organization is first class. I’ve been able to get a great foundation just working for Coach John Harbaugh, many of the other coaches on staff," Lucas said. "I would say that it was awesome. The players, the coaches that they have there are awesome. I’ve been there for five seasons, and seeing how consistent they are every year, why they're able to win consistently."

Lucas is now serving as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He accepted the job in March.

He has the opportunity now to learn from legendary coach Urban Meyer.

“Having the opportunity to coach with Coach Urban Meyer, who is a legend, his track record speaks for itself. Just being here with him, and being able to start from ground zero building something, it's been great,” Lucas said.

Lucas said he is continuing to grow under Meyer’s leadership.

His journey to the NFL is a “blessing in disguise.”

“I think that God allowed that to kind of push me into my destiny,” Lucas said.

He said he wants Orangeburg to be known for positivity.