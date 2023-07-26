Orangeburg’s Journey Aiken has qualified to throw the discus at the USA Track & Field National Junior Championships in Eugene, Ore. and the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa.

13-year-old Aiken finished fourth overall in the 13-year-old division at the AAU Region 08 Qualifier in Grovetown, Ga. after a throw of 39’03.

A week later at the USATF Region 4 Junior Olympic Championship in South Florida, Aiken threw a personal best 47’6 to finish sixth overall in the 13-14-year-old division.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, it can really jumpstart my career as an Olympian,” Aiken said.

In just her first season of track and field, Aiken said she is falling in love with the sport as she also handles throwing shot put and javelin. She has also run the 100 meter and 200 meter for her team the Aiken Atomics Club.

The USATF event is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 and the AAU event will be held Friday, Aug. 4