OPS wins match, CA wins title

Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy and Palmetto Christian in the final region golf match of the season Wednesday at Santee National Golf Club.

The Indians finished the day with a total score of 152, one shot better than Calhoun Academy's 153. CA was still able to walk away with the region championship after the cumulative scores were totaled after the final match.

"(Winning the region championship) is something special," Calhoun Academy head coach Daniel Smith said. "The boys fought hard, it's amazing how far they have come along since last year, I'm so proud of them. Hats off to Orangeburg Prep, they played really well today."

Calhoun Academy finished the region season 26 strokes better than the Indians and 78 strokes better than Palmetto Christian.

The Cavaliers were led by Will Andrews who was named Player of the Year after finishing with the lowest average score in region play. Andrews, a Hammond transfer, said the team has been solid all year.

"It's been a year of ups and downs, but when one guys struggles another one is there to pick them up," Andrews said. "It's all about teamwork. Everybody has a role on this team, and everyone has played their role. I'm happy about that."

Orangeburg Prep head coach Al Hay said he is proud of the way his team played Wednesday, and hopes the win will build some momentum heading into the state tournament.

"Calhoun was quite a bit ahead of us as far as winning the region title, but we played well today as a team and hopefully this is a move in the right direction," Hay said. "We're playing in a tournament next week where we'll play 18 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday to help prepare for the state tournament."

All three teams have qualified for the state tournament to be held April 25 and 26.

