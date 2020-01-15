CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons.
The 28-year-old Kuechly made the surprising announcement Tuesday night in a video posted on the team's website. He said, "I think now is the right chance to move on."
Kuechly was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which may have led to his decision.
AP: Panthers tap LSU's Brady as OC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to make LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady their new offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Panthers have not confirmed the move.
Brady worked closely with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who led the Tigers to a win over Clemson in the national championship game.
Seahawks face free agency questions
RENTON, Wash. — When the Seattle Seahawks head into free agency, it's clear where their focus will need to be.
The line of scrimmage must be a priority for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll with several significant players that are pending free agents for the Seahawks.
The free agent class is highlighted by a pair of defensive linemen in Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed.
Clowney may not have posted eye-popping numbers but his acquisition from Houston right before the start of the regular season was viewed as a success in the Seattle locker room.
Clowney said after the loss to Green Bay on Sunday his priority is to play for a team with a chance to win a Super Bowl. Whether that team is Seattle will be determined by whether Clowney wants to test free agency.
And lastly, there's the uncertainty whether Marshawn Lynch's unretirement was just three games and four touchdown runs, or if the 34-year-old version of Lynch wants to play in the 2020 season.
Truist new name for Braves' ballpark
ATLANTA — Truist Park is the new name of the Atlanta Braves' stadium, replacing SunTrust Park.
Atlanta announced the change Tuesday following SunTrust bank's merger with BB&T to form Truist Financial Corp. The stadium in Cobb County, north of downtown Atlanta, opened in 2017.
Petrino lands at Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bobby Petrino, a coach with a track record of on-the-field success and off-the-field embarrassments, will be the next coach at Missouri State.
The Springfield-based university said Wednesday that Petrino, 58, will be introduced at a news conference Thursday. He will replace Dave Steckel, who was fired last week after winning just 13 games in five seasons.
Petrino has a 119-56 record in 14 seasons at Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Louisville.
