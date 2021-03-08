Olympian, Bulldog track star picked for hall of fame

Two-time Olympian and former S.C. State University track and field standout Dr. Lamin Drammeh (2000) is headed to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.

Drammeh is one of five athletes to be inducted into the 2021 MEAC Hall of Fame class, highlighting former student-athletes and coaches as well as university and conference administrators who have enriched the conference's legacy. The inductees will be enshrined in a virtual ceremony during the week of the 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament, March 10-13.

"It's delightful to be recognized for doing something that I love," Drammeh said.

"When I came from Africa, I did not know what a hall of fame was. All I cared about was not losing my scholarship and making my family and country proud."

A native of Gambia, West Africa, the former athlete came to SC State in 1996 after being awarded an international scholarship. With Bulldog tenacity, Drammeh left a legacy through his academic and athletic accomplishments.

Drammeh is the S.C. State record holder for the men's outdoor long-jump (7.87 meters) and once held the indoor long-jump record. In 2012, he was inducted into the SC State Athletics Hall of Fame.