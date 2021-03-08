Olympian, Bulldog track star picked for hall of fame

Two-time Olympian and former S.C. State University track and field standout Dr. Lamin Drammeh (2000) is headed to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame.
Drammeh is one of five athletes to be inducted into the 2021 MEAC Hall of Fame class, highlighting former student-athletes and coaches as well as university and conference administrators who have enriched the conference's legacy. The inductees will be enshrined in a virtual ceremony during the week of the 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament, March 10-13.
"It's delightful to be recognized for doing something that I love," Drammeh said.
"When I came from Africa, I did not know what a hall of fame was. All I cared about was not losing my scholarship and making my family and country proud."
A native of Gambia, West Africa, the former athlete came to SC State in 1996 after being awarded an international scholarship. With Bulldog tenacity, Drammeh left a legacy through his academic and athletic accomplishments.
Drammeh is the S.C. State record holder for the men's outdoor long-jump (7.87 meters) and once held the indoor long-jump record. In 2012, he was inducted into the SC State Athletics Hall of Fame.
"Having the opportunity to be inducted into the S.C. State Athletics Hall of Fame was something I never thought was possible; however, when I look back, I am grateful and humbled to be able to set a record," he said. "All I wanted to do was run and make a difference in my life and my community."
The five-time MEAC champion credits the Gambia and Bulldog communities for his drive and perseverance. With the support of his family, professors, coaches and teammates, Drammeh traveled the world and led his team to many victories.
Drammeh was also a triple jumper and a champion relay runner. He was part of the Bulldogs' 4x400-meter relay team that won a MEAC championship and finished third at the prestigious Penn Relays.
As for how he managed to tour the world as an award-winning athlete while remaining a stellar student, Drammeh says self-discipline is vital.
"Discipline is the most important thing," he said. "Athletes are some of the most intelligent people you will meet because they can compartmentalize sports away from their daily lives. If they are disciplined in their athletic abilities, they can apply that discipline to their academics and personal lives."
After graduation, Drammeh competed in the 1999 Mexico Grand Prix, the 2000 African Nationals (where he was a finalist in the long jump), the qualifying round of the World Indoor Championship in Barcelona, Spain in 1995 and the 1997 World Championship in Seville, also in Spain.
In his 20 years of professional experience, Drammeh has spearheaded program initiatives for several higher education institutions and organizations. In 2020, Drammeh was named the first director of Strategic Initiatives Evaluation and External Affairs in the 1890 Research & Extension Program at S.C. State.
Prior to his current position, Drammeh served as vice president of strategic initiatives at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
"I always knew I wanted to return home and work at S.C. State," said the strategic management professional.
"As an organization, we are committed to implementing strategic planning efforts that will increase advocacy locally and internationally in the communities we serve."
The alumnus holds bachelor's and master's degrees and a doctorate from S.C. State.