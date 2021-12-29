O-W wins tourney championship

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins held off South Aiken 67-51 Wednesday to claim the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament championship.

The Bruins trailed at halftime 26-25, but a speech from head coach Willie Thomas turned the game around in the second half.

"Everyone was down in the locker room," O-W senior Jordan Simpson said. "Coach (Thomas) talked us up and gave us the confidence we needed. He told us to stop playing around so much and run the plays and go through the motions."

Orangeburg-Wilkinson turned up the defensive intensity and quickly built a double-digit lead in the third quarter behind Simpson and Horace Jacques, who scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half.

Simpson, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, led the way with 17 points while Jacques and O'Quandre Sanders each had 14 points for the Bruins.

South Aiken was led by K.J. Jenkins who had 14 points and Xavier Holley who finished with 13 points.

Woodland 84, Denmark-Olar 63

Zilas Johnson led Woodland with 16 points off the bench as the Wolverines defeated Denmark-Olar 84-63, and finished third at the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament.

Woodland's bench was the difference as they outscored Denmark-Olar 39-10. The Vikings were playing with eight players Wednesday. 10 different players scored for Woodland in the victory.

Suderian Henderson, Paul Way and Cortez Pringle each had 13 points for the Wolverines. Henderson scored 12 in the first half while Pringle had 10 of his 13 in the third quarter. Pringle and Way were both named to the all-tournament team.

Zachary Davis led Denmark-Olar with 27 points while Ja'Quari Williams had 12 points in the loss. Davis and Chris Sanders were each named to the all-tournament team for the Vikings.

Denmark-Olar is back in action Jan. 4 at Ridge Spring-Monetta while Woodland will travel to Orangeburg-Wilkinson to face the Bruins.

Lake Marion 43, Ashley Ridge 36

The Lake Marion Gators finished fifth in the Orangeburg County Basketball Tournament after a 43-36 win over Ashley Ridge Wednesday.

The Gators led by 10 going into the final period, but turnovers and missed free throws again allowed their opponent to chip away at the score. Lake Marion missed seven consecutive free throws in the final period before Maurice Brown hit two with less than three minutes to play.

Brown scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the second half and had two key blocks to lead Lake Marion to victory.

Najah Myers finished with 12 points for Lake Marion while Detrick Jennings added 11 points.

Jahlil Hope had a game-high 13 points for Ashley Ridge while Malik Freeman added 12 points.

Lake Marion will be back in action Jan. 11 at home against Philip Simmons.

C.A. Johnson, Edisto (canceled)

The seventh-place game between C.A. Johnson and Edisto was canceled Wednesday morning. Both teams finished 0-2 in the tournament. Edisto will be on the road Jan. 11 at Wade Hampton (H).

Hawk Invitational at Blackville-Hilda High School

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66, Estill 60

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler shook off Tuesday's loss to Wade Hampton (H) with a 66-60 victory over Estill in the Hawk Invitational held at Blackville-Hilda High School.

Moses McCall had 21 points, four steals and four assists to lead the Trojans against Estill. Tra'vion Milhouse added 18 points and eight rebounds while Louis Gilmore had 16 points and five rebounds in the victory.

Tuesday night against Wade Hampton, H-K-T was defeated 84-49. McCall had a double-double for the Trojans with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Tra'vion Milhouse added 16 points in the loss.

With Wednesday's win, the Trojans take third place at the Hawk Invitational. H-K-T is back in action Jan. 4 at Wagener-Salley.

Region sports

Orangeburg Prep 58, Thomas Heyward 41

The Indians defeated Thomas Heyward 58-41 in the second round of the Colleton Prep Holiday Tournament Wednesday.

OPS defeated Beaufort Academy on night one of the event, led by Christian Rutland's 24 points. Mikey Templeton had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Harris Holstein added 10 points for the Indians.

On Tuesday, Templeton had his second consecutive double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. He also added five assists and two blocks. Austin Hall had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Christian Rutland had nine points and four rebounds. Harris Holstein had six points, McCullough Mims had three points and four rebounds and Jay Plummer had two points and four rebounds

Orangeburg Prep plays Hilton Head Christian in the boys final Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Lake Marion (G) 67, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 56

The Lake Marion Lady Gators defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 67-56 at the Title Town Classic Wednesday.

Quanaisha Myers had 32 points to lead Lake Marion. She also added three steals and three blocks. Teonna Allen had 12 points, two assists and two steals while Danaisha Wright added 15 points and three steals.

Lake Marion is in action at the tournament Thursday.

