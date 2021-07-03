O-W track leaders sign with colleges

Adria Chappelle and Jabari Moss of Orangeburg-Wilkinson are taking big steps in their track-and-field careers, signing to compete at the collegiate level.

“It’s nice that hard work pays off and I get to continue to do something that I like to do,” Chappelle said.

The sentiment is shared by Moss. “It’s great that I get to continue doing what I love.”

This past season, Chappelle came in first in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the high jump at the Region 5-3A meet.

Chappelle is signing with Glenville State in Glenville, West Virginia.

“When I took a trip there, I just felt welcomed. It was so nice: the coaches, the staff, the admissions, even the students that were on campus,” she said.

Asked what she can contribute to the team, Chappelle said, “My hard work and my good sportsmanship.

“I will try to make the school a better place, I will work hard to earn more titles for myself and break records if I can, making the whole team and school happy.”

Moss was first in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 400-meter hurdles at the Region 5-3A meet. He was third in the 110 hurdles at Lower State.