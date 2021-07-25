‘Not only an O-W thing’: Squad holds Baby Bruin Cheer Camp for eighth year

With one mission being teaching values to young children, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Cheerleading team put on its 8th annual Baby Bruin Cheer Camp in June.
“We started the camp to get the community involved and to support the cheerleaders,” head coach Dr. Suzette Young said. “This is to teach (young people) how to get long, to respect one another and discipline.”
This year’s event included 92 children, Young said. Last year the attendance numbers were hindered due to the ongoing pandemic.
“This is overwhelming. Due to COVID-19, we didn’t expect 90-plus girls and they’re coming every day participating. This is much needed for the community.
“They’re all getting along, following rules and regulations, and it’s educational. You take all the fundamentals of why you want to be a cheerleader, so they’re gaining and learning as they practice,” Young said.
“And my cheerleaders themselves, they’re gaining leadership skills. They’re learning everything it takes to be a positive leader,” Young said.
“This is not only an O-W thing, this a thing for the community. We want everyone to feel welcome,” said Young, who wants to see the camps grow with even more attendees.
Future plans are to have the Baby Bruin campers perform at an O-W basketball and/or football game in the coming seasons. On top of that, Young wants to do more cheer camps.
“I’m looking to start a club for girls and boys. It’s going to be year-round and not only for the Baby Bruins but everyone,” Young said.
“I’m getting ready to start more cheer camps year-round to keep everyone involved. We don’t want the kids to leave and think this is it.”
Young praised support for the camps.
“The parents were very supportive; we had every parent attend the show with their own guests. We wanted to thank the parents and everyone for their support.”
“I’m looking to start a club for girls and boys. It’s going to be year-round and not only for the Baby Bruins but everyone."
Dr. Suzette Young