‘Not only an O-W thing’: Squad holds Baby Bruin Cheer Camp for eighth year

With one mission being teaching values to young children, the Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Cheerleading team put on its 8th annual Baby Bruin Cheer Camp in June.

“We started the camp to get the community involved and to support the cheerleaders,” head coach Dr. Suzette Young said. “This is to teach (young people) how to get long, to respect one another and discipline.”

This year’s event included 92 children, Young said. Last year the attendance numbers were hindered due to the ongoing pandemic.

“This is overwhelming. Due to COVID-19, we didn’t expect 90-plus girls and they’re coming every day participating. This is much needed for the community.

“They’re all getting along, following rules and regulations, and it’s educational. You take all the fundamentals of why you want to be a cheerleader, so they’re gaining and learning as they practice,” Young said.

“And my cheerleaders themselves, they’re gaining leadership skills. They’re learning everything it takes to be a positive leader,” Young said.

“This is not only an O-W thing, this a thing for the community. We want everyone to feel welcome,” said Young, who wants to see the camps grow with even more attendees.