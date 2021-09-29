North native picked for Ferrum hall of fame

Toland, from North, South Carolina, played women's basketball four years at Ferrum from 2001-05. She holds Ferrum's #3 spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,501 career points. Toland holds school records for season and career assists, as well as game, season and career steals. Following a stellar season in 2005, she earned USA South Women's Basketball Player of the Year and an All-Conference first team honor, WBCA Division III All-American honorable mention and VaSID All-State first team. Toland founded the Winston-Salem Lady Warcats in 2010, a semi-pro women's basketball team in the WBCBL and as head coach, led Warcats to 27-20 record with two WBCBL playoff appearances. She was named head women's basketball coach at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, in January 2021.