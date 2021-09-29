North native picked for Ferrum hall of fame

FERRUM, Virginia – Ferrum College has announced its Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021, with seven individuals slated for induction.
This year's inductees include a former student-athlete who returned to coach at Ferrum, four former student-athletes and two coach/administrators.
The induction ceremony will be held on campus on Saturday, Oct. 30. Individuals being inducted this fall are Tara Toland '05 (women's basketball), Melvin Dillard '92 (football), Trica Moore Barber '06 (softball), Roben Sutphen Thomas '96 (softball), Mark White '96 (baseball), Gary Holden (special recognition) and Vickie Van Kleeck (special recognition).
Toland, from North, South Carolina, played women's basketball four years at Ferrum from 2001-05. She holds Ferrum's #3 spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,501 career points. Toland holds school records for season and career assists, as well as game, season and career steals. Following a stellar season in 2005, she earned USA South Women's Basketball Player of the Year and an All-Conference first team honor, WBCA Division III All-American honorable mention and VaSID All-State first team. Toland founded the Winston-Salem Lady Warcats in 2010, a semi-pro women's basketball team in the WBCBL and as head coach, led Warcats to 27-20 record with two WBCBL playoff appearances. She was named head women's basketball coach at Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, in January 2021.
- Melvin Dillard of Hampton, Virginia, played football for four years for the Panthers from 1987-91.
- Trica Moore Barber of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina, played softball for four years at Ferrum from 2003-06.
- Roben Sutphin Thomas of Woodbridge, Virginia, played softball for four years at Ferrum from 1993-96.
- Mark White '96 of Deltaville, Virginia, played baseball four years at Ferrum from 1991-95.
- Gary Holden of Ferrum is currently in his 30th year as Ferrum's sports information director and his 18th year as assistant athletic director.
- Vickie Van Kleeck of Roanoke, Virginia, served as head softball coach at Ferrum for 24 years from 1992-2005.