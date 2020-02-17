No. 1 South Carolina pounds Vandy 95-44 for 19th straight

COLUMBIA (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina is closing in on restoring its championship past. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley wants her players focused on what's next this week, not what's looming next month.

South Carolina took another step in that direction with a 95-44 blowout of Vanderbilt on Monday night. Freshman Aliyah Boston had a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, while backup LeLe Grissett had 14 points to lead the Gamecocks to their 19th straight win.

The victory moves South Carolina (25-1) to 12-0 in the Southeastern Conference. It has a two-game lead in the league standings in the chase for a regular-season title and No. 1 seed at the conference tournament next month.

“It's something that we want to do, obviously," Staley said. “And we're close to it.”

What's important now is for Staley's players to stay focused and energized when they face LSU on Thursday night.

It's like in tennis when a player gets to match point. “You can almost see players tense up," Staley said. “I just don't want that to be our team."

No chance if the Gamecocks continue playing like they against Vanderbilt (13-12, 3-9).