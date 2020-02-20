No. 1 Gamecocks win 20th straight 63-48 over LSU

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as No. 1 South Carolina held off pesky LSU 63-48 on Thursday night for its 20th straight victory.

South Carolina (26-1, 13-0 Southeastern Conference) seemed well on the way to doing what it's done so often this season — take a quick first-quarter lead and count on its defensive tenacity to stay in front.

This time, though, LSU came right back at the Gamecocks with pressure of its own to keep things tight the first two quarters.

But the 6-foot-2 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and 6-5 Boston got going inside in the third quarter as the Gamecocks finally put the Tigers (18-7, 8-5) away.

Herbert Harrigan had 12 points and Zia Cooke 11 for South Carolina.

Boston had five points as South Carolina went on a 12-1 run in the third period to open up a 46-31 lead. The Tigers could not answer back and lost its 10th straight to South Carolina.

LSU made things sticky at first. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers in the first two quarters. South Carolina had come in averaging that many miscues a game this season.