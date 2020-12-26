New titles for 2 in Claflin Athletics

Claflin University Director of Athletics Tony O’Neal announced a renaming of staffing titles within the athletic department.
Marilynn Stacey-Suggs and Matisse Lee have been elevated to deputy director of athletics for compliance and associate director of athletics for internal operations and student-athlete affairs, respectively.
Stacey-Suggs, in her sixth season with the department, previously served as the associate athletics director for compliance, senior woman administrator and deputy Title IX coordinator. In addition to her new role, Stacey-Suggs will continue to serve as the SWA and deputy Title IX coordinator.
Lee has been with the department for 12 years and has been a part of the administrative team for five. She served as the assistant athletics director for internal operations and student-athlete affairs during that tenure. She also serves as adviser for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Prior to joining the administrative team, Lee served seven seasons as the head coach of the Lady Panthers softball team.
“The new titles for Mrs. Stacey-Suggs and Ms. Lee, are merited” O’Neal said. “It is exemplified in their years of experience, diligence, dedication and fervor to the successes of the department of athletics and the University. Their commitment to teamwork is unheralded.
“I anxiously anticipate their continued growth as a part of our departmental senior leadership team.”
As part of the department’s senior staff, Stacey-Suggs’ responsibilities include analyzing senior administrative issues, as well as ensuring that the student-athletes, department staff members, alumni and any other individual or organizations affiliated with the department are in compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Peach Belt Conference.
“I appreciate that my forthright efforts during the transitions of the new university administration and athletics administration are acknowledged,” Stacey-Suggs said. “I am incredibly enthusiastic about the endless possibilities, even as we navigate the next normal. I will, with the same genuine persistence, work firmly for the continued success of the team.”
Lee’s responsibilities include oversight of units within the internal operations of the department. As a part of the department’s senior staff, she will also oversee special projects and provide administrative support as assigned by the director of athletics. In her student-athlete affairs role, Lee helps to prepare student-athletes for the challenges of life beyond competition.
“I always consider myself extremely honored because I am blessed with the opportunity to go to 'The Hilltop High' that is my Claflin University and subscribe to my passion that is student-athlete affairs. I am excited and thankful for this opportunity and will continue to help cultivate the Claflin student-athletes, who are the visionary leaders of tomorrow by being deliberate in impacting their lives in an exponentially larger way yet similar to the way that mine has been impacted from student-athlete to athletics administrator.”