New titles for 2 in Claflin Athletics

As part of the department’s senior staff, Stacey-Suggs’ responsibilities include analyzing senior administrative issues, as well as ensuring that the student-athletes, department staff members, alumni and any other individual or organizations affiliated with the department are in compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Peach Belt Conference.

“I appreciate that my forthright efforts during the transitions of the new university administration and athletics administration are acknowledged,” Stacey-Suggs said. “I am incredibly enthusiastic about the endless possibilities, even as we navigate the next normal. I will, with the same genuine persistence, work firmly for the continued success of the team.”

Lee’s responsibilities include oversight of units within the internal operations of the department. As a part of the department’s senior staff, she will also oversee special projects and provide administrative support as assigned by the director of athletics. In her student-athlete affairs role, Lee helps to prepare student-athletes for the challenges of life beyond competition.

“I always consider myself extremely honored because I am blessed with the opportunity to go to 'The Hilltop High' that is my Claflin University and subscribe to my passion that is student-athlete affairs. I am excited and thankful for this opportunity and will continue to help cultivate the Claflin student-athletes, who are the visionary leaders of tomorrow by being deliberate in impacting their lives in an exponentially larger way yet similar to the way that mine has been impacted from student-athlete to athletics administrator.”