NASCAR, IndyCar pull the plug on racing

"Well, all the grocery stores are full of people panicking, and if I get home there ain't nothing to do but to be locked up at home, so I might as well sit out here," said Mike Crowe of Conyers, Georgia, about an hour's drive. "I've got a camper full of beer and food and satellite TV, so I can just camp and make the best of it."

Crowe, a retired fireman, offered lukewarm support of the decision to postpone the race.

"Well, I wish they would have held the event, I really do, but I guess I have to support them," he said. "They've probably got more information than I do about this stuff. I'm just disappointed."

Stacy Jones, who said he's had the same camping spot for almost 10 years, said he wasn't too disappointed since he had expected Sunday's race to be rained out.

"They told us our money will go toward next year's event," Jones said. “We come every year anyway. We just won't have to pay next year.”

As college and professional sports leagues canceled events or postponed their seasons one by one, NASCAR, IndyCar and F1 were among the very few organizations planning to press ahead this weekend. Finally, even the prospect of staging races without fans was deemed to be unsafe.