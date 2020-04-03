Muschamps launch ‘Feed Our Heroes’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp and his wife Carol have stepped forward with a leadership gift to fund a new non-profit foundation, known as "Feed Our Heroes," to help the doctors and nurses on the front lines fighting COVID-19, USC Sports Information announced Friday.

The new campaign, initiated by the Muschamps and in conjunction with Marco's Pizza, the official pizza of South Carolina Athletics, will help feed healthcare employees throughout Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties.

The food will be delivered to local hospitals including Prisma Richland, Prisma Baptist, Providence, Prisma Tuomey, Prisma Parkridge and Lexington Medical.

"We wanted to do something for the community during this pandemic," said Coach Muschamp. We reached out to Joe Walker at Marco's Pizza and told him we wanted to show our gratitude by feeding those healthcare employees who are on the front line, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and providing exceptional patient care here in the Midlands."

The Muschamps’ donation sparked the idea of creating an entire "Feed Our Heroes" non-profit campaign, according to Walker.