Muschamp partnering with Martin on initiative

GC: Why is it important to get more minority candidates in athletic administration?

WM: “Well, the administrators are the ones making the decisions on hiring and they’re making the decisions on the building. You look at our teams; there are more blacks involved than whites. At the end of the day, I don’t disagree with being able to put people in positions where they’re making decisions.”

GC: What's your role in trying to promote this on campus with your players?

WM: “I’m in constant communication with our team. George Wynn is our inclusion and diversity officer here in our building. He keeps me abreast of situations, whether it’s on campus, in our country or in our state, of things to make sure we’re not culturally blind with what’s going on. I think that’s the most important thing. We continue to educate our players.

Our guys have been on Zoom calls with Leevy Johnson, who worked with Dr. King. We’ve met with pastor Charles Jackson Sr. and Moe Brown. A lot of players say they’re against the system. So I said, ‘Explain the system to me,’ and our guys couldn’t. It’s about educating our guys. Moe got on and did a fantastic job talking to our guys about how the system works and how politics works and your right to vote is your voice. He did a fantastic job explaining that.