Muschamp out; Bobo interim coach

A few months after seeing his head coaching tenure end at Colorado State, Mike Bobo is now seeing it revitalized again.

Bobo will take over as South Carolina’s interim head coach, effective immediately, after the Gamecocks fired head coach Will Muschamp Sunday night.

Bobo is in his first year with the Gamecocks, coming over this offseason to serve as offensive coordinator.

The former Georgia offensive coordinator spent the last five seasons as a head coach at Colorado State where he went 28-35 in five seasons, 20-20 in the Mountain West.

South Carolina fired Muschamp after a third straight loss, this time at the hands of Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks—Ray Tanner, Bobo and select student athletes—will be made available to the media Monday morning to discuss the situation.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0