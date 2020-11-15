 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muschamp out; Bobo interim coach
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

Muschamp out; Bobo interim coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
South Carolina Mississippi Football

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp heads to check on an injured player during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday. Muschamp was replaced Sunday. Mike Bobo, offensive coordinator, is interim coach.

 Bruce Newman

A few months after seeing his head coaching tenure end at Colorado State, Mike Bobo is now seeing it revitalized again.

Bobo will take over as South Carolina’s interim head coach, effective immediately, after the Gamecocks fired head coach Will Muschamp Sunday night.

Bobo is in his first year with the Gamecocks, coming over this offseason to serve as offensive coordinator.

The former Georgia offensive coordinator spent the last five seasons as a head coach at Colorado State where he went 28-35 in five seasons, 20-20 in the Mountain West.

South Carolina fired Muschamp after a third straight loss, this time at the hands of Ole Miss.

The Gamecocks—Ray Tanner, Bobo and select student athletes—will be made available to the media Monday morning to discuss the situation.

0 comments
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E volleyball plays for state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News