Mason Turner

Mason Turner, grandson of longtime Orangeburg educator and coach Mason Turner, pitches for Lincoln Memorial, which will face Claflin Monday at Mirmow Field.

Claflin’s home baseball game at 1 p.m. Monday vs. Lincoln Memorial at Mirmow Field will be a homecoming for an Orangeburg family.

Orangeburg native Bill Turner (Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 1981) is accompanying his son, Mason, a junior pitcher for Lincoln Memorial out of Harrogate, Tennessee. Bill’s father and Mason’s grandfather is longtime educator, tennis coach and a former player at Mirmow himself Mason Turner of Orangeburg.

“I played baseball at O-W and spent my high school career at Mirmow,” Bill said.

Bill’s son grew up in Tampa, Fla., and played two years at Hillsborough Community College, a junior college baseball program in Tampa.

He is no stranger to Orangeburg.

“I’m looking forward to playing Claflin Monday,” Mason said. “My grandparents were in Orangeburg and my Dad grew up there. So I’ve been coming there all my life. We would go to the gardens, see the Christmas lights there, get some great barbecue at Dukes, play golf at the Orangeburg Country Club, go to the park at the river.”

And he is familiar with baseball here.

“My Dad would show us all the parks he played baseball in – Albergotti, Hillcrest, Mirmow. If there was a game going on, we’d always stop and watch a couple of innings. Dad would talk about all the history at Mirmow and some of the great players that played there: Herm Winningham, Mike Sharperson and others.”

“Mirmow is a classic old school park,” he said. “We’re looking forward to playing Claflin. They have a solid baseball program there.”

