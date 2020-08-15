Mid Carolina Youth Shooting teams add more championships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the second straight year, the Mid Carolina Youth Shooting program brought home national championship trophies from the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Team Championships.

This year, the team added four national championships – two squad and two individual – bringing the number to nine national championships in seven years. The team represents the Mid Carolina Gun Club and its members.

Repeating as Sporting Clays Open Division National Champions, the team won its first-ever Open Division Skeet National Championship.

In clays, Turner Parcell, Seth Foster and Carter Hinson combined for 519 targets out of 600 to win first place – beating the second-place team from Georgia by 11 targets. It is the third time the team has won the Open Division in Sporting Clays.

Parcell, a junior varsity athlete, was the top male shooter in his division, missing only 11 targets out of 200. In 2019, he was the Men’s Intermediate National Champion. Adding to his individual national championship in clays, he also was the JV National Championship in Skeet Doubles, breaking 98 out of 100 targets.