Mid Carolina Youth Shooting teams add more championships

For the second straight year, the Mid Carolina Youth Shooting program brought home national championship trophies from the Scholastic Clay Target Program National Team Championships.
This year, the team added four national championships – two squad and two individual – bringing the number to nine national championships in seven years. The team represents the Mid Carolina Gun Club and its members.
Repeating as Sporting Clays Open Division National Champions, the team won its first-ever Open Division Skeet National Championship.
In clays, Turner Parcell, Seth Foster and Carter Hinson combined for 519 targets out of 600 to win first place – beating the second-place team from Georgia by 11 targets. It is the third time the team has won the Open Division in Sporting Clays.
Parcell, a junior varsity athlete, was the top male shooter in his division, missing only 11 targets out of 200. In 2019, he was the Men’s Intermediate National Champion. Adding to his individual national championship in clays, he also was the JV National Championship in Skeet Doubles, breaking 98 out of 100 targets.
Parcell was only seven targets from being the highest-scoring overall male of the 1,453 athletes – finishing as runner-up. He also posted the second-highest score among all athletes – male and female. There were 1,795 competitors from 30 states competing at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio.
Winning the Open Division in skeet, Parcell and Foster were joined on the podium by Braxton Marr. Beating a team from Iowa by a single target, the three athletes only missed 30 targets among them out of 600.
Six other athletes represented the program: Hannah Sealy, Caden Bartlett, Landon Hair, Curry Johnson, Jesse Logan and Wyatt Peay.
Sealy was South Carolina’s highest female, breaking 512 targets out of 600 to finish 21st.
Peay joined Foster, Parcell and Marr on the South Carolina All State Skeet team along with Ann Weathers Blankenship of the Featherhorn Young Guns. Blankenship was the fourth-place Ladies Intermediate High Overall athlete.
The South Carolina All State Sporting Clays team of Parcell, Marr, Hinson and Foster were aided by Eric Brown of the Crescent Elite team to finish second in the sporting clays all-state competition.
Blankenship, Parcell, Brown, Peay, and Hinson made the S.C. All State Team in trap.
The 2019-20 season victories also included the South Carolina Governor’s Cup – the third straight time the team has won the states most prestigious award.
The team is accepting new members for the 2020-21 season. Email midcarolina4h@gmail.com to learn more about the program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!