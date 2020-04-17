Mid Carolina Youth Shooting team wins third straight Governor's Cup

Athletes ages 10 and up not only learn how to safely handle firearms and how to shoot the various disciplines of the sport, they also learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and other life skills.

Head coach Bernie Till believes that has been the key to the team’s success.

“UCLA (legendary) coach John Wooden used to say that ‘winning takes talent, to repeat takes character’ and I believe it is true," Till said. "It is why the primary purpose of our program is to build young men and women of character and to give them the life skills necessary to succeed in the big game called life.

"In my 10 years as head coach, I’ve always said that if you build people of character, they will get on the podium far more often than if you just teach them how to break targets.”

The Governor’s Cup winner is determined by combining a team’s top 3 athletes' scores in each of the three disciplines – skeet, trap and sporting clays for a maximum possible 600 points.

It is also the third straight year the Mid Carolina team has led from start to finish of the three competitions.