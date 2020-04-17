Mid Carolina Youth Shooting team wins third straight Governor's Cup

The Mid Carolina Youth Shooting team retained the title of Governor’s Cup Champions on March 14 at the National Wild Turkey Federation's Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield.
The Governor’s Cup is the ultimate prize in the Scholastic Clay Target Sports program managed by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).
The tournament brings together school and club teams from all over the state to compete in the clay target shooting sports disciplines of skeet, trap and sporting clays.
The Governor’s Cup Sporting Clays Open brought together 567 athletes in the March competition.
The Skeet Open in December and the Trap Open in January had nearly the same number of competitors.
The Mid Carolina team has won the Clays Open award every year since the inaugural event in 2018.
The team is sponsored by Mid Carolina Gun Club and is a 4-H Shooting Sports club and a Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) team, which competes in tournaments sponsored jointly by 4-H and SCTP, the SCDNR tournament series and the South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF). All this makes it one of the most active teams in the state.
The team has student competitors, coaches and adult volunteers from Orangeburg and surrounding counties.
Athletes ages 10 and up not only learn how to safely handle firearms and how to shoot the various disciplines of the sport, they also learn teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership and other life skills.
Head coach Bernie Till believes that has been the key to the team’s success.
“UCLA (legendary) coach John Wooden used to say that ‘winning takes talent, to repeat takes character’ and I believe it is true," Till said. "It is why the primary purpose of our program is to build young men and women of character and to give them the life skills necessary to succeed in the big game called life.
"In my 10 years as head coach, I’ve always said that if you build people of character, they will get on the podium far more often than if you just teach them how to break targets.”
The Governor’s Cup winner is determined by combining a team’s top 3 athletes' scores in each of the three disciplines – skeet, trap and sporting clays for a maximum possible 600 points.
It is also the third straight year the Mid Carolina team has led from start to finish of the three competitions.
Of the 27 scores necessary to win all three tournaments, Mid Carolina has had 17 different shooters contribute to the team score. The team has scored more than 550 points each of the three years.
In the Skeet Open on December 13, the top three shooters from Mid Carolina were Turner Parcell (Swansea), Jesse Logan (Elgin) and Carter Hinson (Columbia). The athletes posted scores of 48, 47 and 47, respectively, in the 50-target event, for a team score of 142.
In trap, on January 18, the team posted its best team trap score to date, with a 134 out of a possible 150 for the three shooters in some of the worst conditions imaginable. The team had posted a score of 132 in 2018 and 133 in 2019.
Parcel again led the team, this time with a 46, and had plenty of help, with 3 shooters shooting 44 out of 50. Veterans Seth Foster (Barnwell) and Caden Bartlett (Eastover) were joined by Cora Robb (Cope), the top lady shooter on the team, to keep the team in the lead.
In the final leg, Parcell, Foster, and Hinson were joined by Wyatt Peay (Bamberg), with Parcell again leading the way in the 100-target event with a score of 95. Foster added a 91 and Hinson and Peay each had 90s.
The next big tournament for Mid Carolina will be the SCTP National Championships in Marengo, Ohio in July.
The team will be returning to the world’s largest youth clay target event with hopes of continuing their streak of National Championships.
At last years tournament, the team was the Sporting Clays Open Division National Champions. Parcell, a member of the Open squad is the reigning skeet state champion was also the Clays Intermediate Advanced Division National Champion and runner up in skeet as well as the Intermediate Division High Overall National champion.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) youth shotgun shooting program is called Scholastic Clay Target Sports (SCTS).
SCDNR hosts 5 events a year and awards over $70,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors. SCDNR is proud to be one of South Carolina's youth shooting programs and supports the other youth shooting programs in the state. Scott Stephens of SCDNR can be contacted at stephensm@dnr.sc.gov if you are interested in starting a school team or would like more information.
The Mid Carolina team is accepting new members for development into future champions and young people of character at midcarolinagunclub.com.
